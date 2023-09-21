Brain Stroke: Can Timely Diagnosis Prevent Patients From Permanent Paralysis And Death?

Stroke: Can Timely Diagnosis Prevent Patients From Permanent Paralysis And Death?

Dr. Vipul Gupta the Chief of Neuro-interventional Surgery speaks on stroke and how timely treatment can prevent paralysis or death in patients.

Stroke is a potentially fatal problem that affects one in four people globally, and its occurrence is dangerously high. In India, where a growing number of young Indians are experiencing strokes, the issue is especially troubling. To stop stroke from becoming an epidemic, it is imperative that both the medical community and the younger generation raise awareness of the risk factors and make the required lifestyle modifications.

Stroke can be deadly and it can cause permanent paralysis or death. How does this happen? When a person experiences stroke, it may permanently damage a part of the brain. Our brain coordinates the entire body and when it is unable to send the signals to the muscles to move, it may cause paralysis in the body. Paralysis typically happens on the side of the body which is opposite to the side of the brain affected by stroke. Stroke may also cause immediate death. This happens when the brain is deprived of blood and oxygen supply for a long time. However, this can be prevented with timely intervention and treatment.

Dr. Vipul Gupta the Chief of Neuro-interventional Surgery & Co-Chief of Stroke Unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, spoke to TheHealthsite.com on stroke and why is timely intervention necessary.

TRENDING NOW

What Are Its Risk Factors?

Stroke is frequently the result of poor lifestyle decisions, such as bad eating habits, stress, smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and not exercising enough. The risk of stroke is considerably increased by illnesses including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity, all of which are caused by these factors.

Precautionary And Preventive Measures

Strong data suggests that promoting a balanced diet can help avoid roughly 80% of strokes. Stroke risk can be significantly decreased by avoiding junk food, eating too much meat, and eating too many eggs. By preserving appropriate blood pressure levels, managing blood sugar levels in diabetics, and reducing the formation of plaque in the blood vessels, regular exercise is essential to preserving overall health and can significantly lower the risk of stroke.

The Urgency of Timely Diagnosis

Strokes are less forgiving than heart attacks and can be fatal. Physical inactivity and the prevalence of risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol both contribute to the early development of strokes. So understanding the symptoms and warning signs of a stroke is crucial for taking timely action.

You may like to read

The Consequences Of Delayed Intervention

Studies have indicated that a patient can lose 19 lakh brain cells, almost 140 crore nerve connections, and 12 km of nerve fibres for every minute of delay in treating an ischemic stroke (caused by a blocked blood vessel). Any delay in receiving medical care runs the risk of permanent paralysis or even death.

Bottom Line

A timely diagnosis is essential for avoiding a stroke's deadly consequences. People can improve their chances of receiving early medical attention by being aware of the risk factors and leading a healthy lifestyle. Modern therapeutic approaches, such mechanical thrombectomy, have demonstrated exceptional success in resuming blood flow and enhancing patient outcomes. Our society's growing burden of stroke-related problems can be reduced, permanent paralysis can be avoided, and lives can be saved if more people are made aware of and have access to these treatment alternatives.

RECOMMENDED STORIES