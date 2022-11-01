Brain Not Talking To Gut? Poor Vagus Nerve Function Might Be A Cause

The nerve has been called the ‘wandering’ nerve for its far-reaching effects on the human body. It plays an important role in regulating stress and survival response

As per an Ayurveda and Gut Health coach, the nerve is connected to your vocal cords and the muscles at the back of your throat. Engaging in activities such as singing and humming can stimulate the nerve

Our gut has been called the second brain of the body. As per experts, the stronger the connection between one's gut and brain, the stronger our physical and mental health. What many call the 'gut feeling' is a real thing. There exists a deep bi-directional communication between your gut and brain. This connection has a lot to do with a body's immunity, inflammation, and pain responses. While we do many things to take care of our gut and brain separately, what if we told you that nourishing a single nerve function can help you achieve both sound gut and brain health in one go? Yes, you heard that right, a well-stimulated vagus nerve can ensure a good gut-brain connection.

The nerve is one of the biggest cranial nerves that connect your gut and brain. It sends signals in both directions. It transmits messages between the brain and the respiratory, digestive, and nervous systems. As per experts, people with a high vagal tone can navigate through stressful situations very easily.

Vagus nerve and its calming effect

The nerve is a fundamental part of the autonomic nervous system and plays an important role in initiating parasympathetic response which allows the body to rest, relax, digest and recharge. This particular nerve passes through many body parts such as the gut and even the lungs. The nerve has been called the 'wandering' nerve for its far-reaching effects on the human body. It plays an important role in regulating stress and survival response. As per experts, psychological disorders like Depression, Anxiety and even gut-related issues like poor digestion, irritable bowel movement and inflammation reflect poor vagal tone or poor vagal nerve function. As per experts, stress is the biggest facilitator of these chronic conditions and a good stimulated vagus nerve is one big antidote for this.

TRENDING NOW

Digestion made easy

As per Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and Gut Health coach, the vagus nerve helps managing the complex processes in your digestive tract, including

Signalling the muscles in your stomach to contract and push food into the small intestine Facilitates food churning in the stomach Producing stomach acid necessary for digestion Regulating enzyme production.

Signs you have low vagal tone

When your body has a low vagal tone or function, you are likely to be more overwhelmed by a stressful situation. When the communication between the gut and brain is not up to the mark, you are likely to experience disturbances in both gut functions like poor digestion and inflammation. You are also likely to suffer from mood disturbances and psychological disturbances. As per experts, even your gut microbiome is to be affected negatively, sometimes resulting in inflammation if the bi-directional communication gets disturbed. Low vagal tone can also bring changes in your general appetite.

How to stimulate your vagal tone?

As per an Ayurveda and Gut Health coach, you can strengthen the vagus nerve with simple activities. The vagus nerve is connected to your vocal cords and the muscles at the back of your throat. To activate this nerve, engage in a daily practice of-

You may like to read

Singing Humming Chanting Gargling throat with water and salt Practising Bhramari pranayam or the humming bee breath.

You can also practice meditation, take regular massages, do simple movements and take cold water immersion.

RECOMMENDED STORIES