The brain is one of the most active organs in the body. It controls our thoughts, memory and speech, and the function of many organs within our body. To keep functioning, the brain requires up to 20 percent of the body’s energy reserves. So, our brain needs plenty of good fuel to function throughout the day. Depriving the brain of essential nutrients can lead to decline in cognitive abilities. Therefore, it is important to eat a brain-boosting diet to enhance your cognitive capabilities.

Lack of exercise, excessive drinking, and avoiding social company are other factors that harm your brain function. Researchers have revealed that increase in social activity could reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Here are some tips to help enhance your brain function and slow down cognitive decline:

Increase mental activity

Experts say constant mental activity can keep the brain alert. In order to keep the brain working efficiently, you can learn a new craft, take up a new hobby or learn a new language.

Get good night sleep

Lack of sleep can impair cognitive function and lead to loss of concentration, forgetfulness and impaired learning. Sleep six to eight hours every night to rejuvenate your body and brain.

Keep your heart healthy

Having a healthy heart is essential for your brain to function properly. Heart problems like hypertension can reduce the flow of blood to the brain and can cause it to age faster. And so

chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes may up dementia risk.

Meditate to boost your brain health

Meditation helps reduce stress and the related conditions. It can also improve brain functions associated with perception, memories and attention.

Eat well and exercise

Eating a healthy diet that includes brain-boosting foods may help improve your memory, concentration and focus. Unprocessed whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts and lean meats are best for overall health. Along with a heathy diet, a good exercise routine is important to stay healthy and boost your brain function. Omega-3 fats are important for healthy brain function, the heart, and joints. These healthy fats are found in oily fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, herring, sardines, pilchards and kippers. Plant sources include linseed (flaxseed), soya beans, pumpkin seeds, walnuts and their oils.