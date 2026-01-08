Brain Health Tips: 8 Natural Ways To Lower Dementia Risk

Brain Health Tips: Dementia is a medical condition that is triggered by several diseases, which over time destroy nerve cells and cause brain damage. Dementia is a broad term for memory loss, difficulty thinking and behavioural changes. The World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that about 57 million people suffer from this medical condition worldwide.

Types Of Dementia

This cognitive disorder can affect your brain in different ways, thereby resulting in different types of dementia, including Alzheimer's Disease, Vascular Dementia, Dementia With Lewy Bodies, Frontotemporal Dementia, Young On-Set Dementia and Mixed Dementia. Interestingly, the Alzheimer's organisation suggest that some people develop multiple types of dementia, which is known as mixed dementia, and this possible case is mostly prevalent in younger people.

Eight Natural Ways To Lower Dementia Risk

"There are things you can do to reduce your own risk of developing dementia. These include keeping active, eating healthily and exercising your mind," the Alzhiermer's Society explains. Check out these eight natural ways to lower dementia risk:

Stay active: Regularly staying active by doing aerobic activity and strength-building activity can reduce your risk of dementia and promote better heart health, improved blood circulation, maintain weight and well-being.

Limit alcohol: Consuming too much alcohol can increase your risk of developing dementia because of the high level of harmful chemicals in the beverage. The Alzheimer's Society warns people to avoid drinking more than 14 units of alcohol each week, which is equivalent to 1 pint of beer or a small glass of wine each day.

Avoid smoking: Regularly smoking cigarettes can harm your body by interrupting proper blood circulation in the brain, as well as the heart and lungs.

Socially active: Experts note that staying socially active by involving yourself in voluntary work, taking out dogs for a walk and also joining group workouts can significantly reduce your risk of dementia by relieving stress and improving your mood.

Manage chronic diseases: Certain medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and obesity poses risk of dementia in the long run. Thereby, eat a healthy diet and manage long-term health conditions that can cause memory loss, confusion and more.

Eyesight and hearing: Healthcare professionals state that uncorrected vision and hearing can also increase a person's ability to develop cognitive disorders. Thereby, protecting your eyes and hearing is crucial to protect yourself from a certain type of dementia.

Head injuries: One of the easiest way that can put you in a dementia condition is traumatic brain injuries which are often caused by a blow or jolt to the head. Experts note that head injury can start the process of a brain disorder that results in Alzheimer's disease.

Environmental risk factors: In a rare case, air pollution can also increase your risk of developing dementia. So, avoid stepping outdoors when the pollution level is high. Other important steps to follow for lowering dementia risk caused by environmental factors include avoiding crowded places, wearing N95 mask and avoiding burning leaves, candles, waste and other items that emit fumes.

Following these simple yet effective steps can help you lower your risk of developing dementia as we start a fresh new chapter in 2026, on a clean slate.

