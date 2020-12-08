An intracranial aneurysm is a localized dilation of a blood vessel which forms a fragile pocket in the brain. Rupture of this aneurysm can be fatal. According to statistics almost three per cent of the world's population is at risk of developing this kind of haemorrhage. Every year five out of every 100000 people experience a rupture of an intracranial aneurysm and only very rapid and highly specialized surgical management can hope to save their lives. In the framework of the International Stroke Genetics Consortium a team led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG)