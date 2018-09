Mediterranean diet works wonder for all, especially for those who are above 65. A recent study has suggested that all those who are 65 and above should opt for a Mediterranean diet as it reduces mortality risk by 25%. Not just reducing mortality rate among the seniors, Mediterranean diet comes with host of health benefits for all, both adults and children alike. Here are some reasons why you should include this kind of diet and enjoy a healthy life.

Improves your heart health: While heart disease has been the leading cause of deaths in the country, Mediterranean diet comes as pure bliss for heart health. Omega-3 fatty acids, one of the prominent components of Mediterranean diet curbs your triglycerides which is a kind of fat in the blood that blocks your arteries, keeps your blood pressure stable and gives you healthy blood vessels, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Relieves you from erectile dysfunction (ED): Mediterranean diet can be one of the best natural remedies to cure erectile dysfunction that occurs due to insufficient blood supply to and blood circulation in the penis. Rich in antioxidants, Mediterranean diet helps in reducing inflammation and results in increased blood flow, thereby, keeping the function of your penis intact.

Amps up your brain health: Not just improving your physical health, Mediterranean diet plays a vital role in keeping your brain active, healthy and young. Studies have found that adherence to Mediterranean diet may reduce risk of Alzheimer’s disease, enhance memory and attention and protects the nerve cells in your brain from getting worst.

Makes your vision better: Mediterranean diet seems to be perfect for your eye health as well. According to the findings of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, antioxidants present in Mediterranean diet are great for your vision and improve your eye health.

Reduces colon cancer risk: Studies have revealed that Mediterranean diet significantly reduces the risk of colorectal or colon cancer. The fibre-rich foods that form an integral part of this diet help in reducing the chances of developing cancer-causing mutations in your digestive tract, say experts. According to a report by the World Cancer Research Fund, eating Mediterranean foods can cut down your risk of colon cancer by 17%.

Enhances kidney function: Mediterranean foods seem to reduce inflammation and improve your kidney functions. According to a study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, this kind of diet can reduce the risk of developing kidney related ailments by as much as 50%.