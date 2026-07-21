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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : July 21, 2026 6:44 PM IST
World Brain Day 2026: Episodes such as forgetting an appointment, struggling to find the right word, or losing focus during a demanding day are usually linked to stress, poor sleep or mental exhaustion. These experiences are often described as "brain fog". While in most cases, brain fog has common and manageable causes, any cognitive changes that persist, worsen over time or occur with other neurological symptoms should never be ignored, as they may point towards an underlying brain tumour.
In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr I C Premsagar, Director - Department of Neurosciences, RGCIRC ( Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre), New Delhi, explained that bain fog is not a medical condition. It is a general term used to describe difficulties with memory, concentration, mental clarity and information processing. A person may feel unusually forgetful, mentally slow or unable to complete tasks that were previously routine. The causes for these can be many;
All these can all contribute to these symptoms. That said, brain fog related to temporary lifestyle factors usually improves when the underlying cause is addressed. The pattern of symptoms, therefore, is more important than an isolated episode of forgetfulness. When such episodes become persistent or worsen, it is time to consult a specialist, as they could be signs of a brain tumour.
Brain tumours, although much less common than everyday causes of brain fog, can affect thinking and behaviour, and may cause difficulty remembering, speaking, understanding and concentrating, depending on the tumour's location, size and rate of growth. A tumour affecting the frontal lobe may cause changes in judgement, motivation, personality or behaviour. One involving the temporal lobe may affect memory, while tumours near areas responsible for language can cause difficulty finding words or understanding speech. In some cases, family members notice behavioural changes before the affected person recognises them.
Brain fog becomes more concerning when it occurs with symptoms such as:
New or progressively worsening headaches
A first seizure or unexplained episodes of unresponsiveness
Blurred or double vision
Difficulty speaking or understanding words
Loss of balance or coordination
Weakness or numbness on one side of the body
Persistent nausea or vomiting
Noticeable personality or behavioural changes
Headaches are common and, on their own, are rarely caused by a brain tumour. However, headaches that become increasingly frequent, feel different from usual or occur alongside cognitive, visual or neurological changes should be assessed.
Occasional forgetfulness after a sleepless night is generally not a cause for alarm, but medical evaluation is advisable if cognitive difficulties continue despite adequate rest, worsen or make familiar tasks difficult to manage. While experiencing brain fog does not necessarily mean that a person has a brain tumour, persistent cognitive changes should be evaluated. In addition, sudden confusion, trouble speaking, loss of vision, one-sided weakness or a first seizure requires urgent medical attention, as these symptoms may also indicate other neurological emergencies.
Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes. Make sure to get yourself checked by a doctor if you spot anything unusual with your brain functioning.
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