Brain dead at 47, but still saving lives: Hemant Kumar Agarwal’s story will move you to tears

A family's courageous organ donation decision after Hemant Kumar Agarwal's death gave new life to others and spread awareness about organ donation in India.

It is said that some people continue to live on even after they leave this world. Hemant Kumar Agarwal was one such person. Hemant, who lived for his family, was always ready to help his friends and lived every moment to the fullest, had many dreams in life. Whether it was the long daily commute from Meerut to Delhi or securing a better future for his children, he fulfilled every responsibility wholeheartedly.

About 10 years ago, he built a beautiful home for his family in Dwarka, Delhi. But little did anyone know that he would have so little time to live in the home he had built and share his happiness with his family. Yet, even in his departure, he accomplished something that continues to bring smiles to many families today.

What Happened on March 12, 2020?

February 29, 2020, was the day that changed everything forever. Hemant suddenly started vomiting, developed a high fever, and experienced a sudden change in his mental condition. He was first taken to the local Aakash Hospital, where a CT scan revealed an intraventricular hemorrhage. Due to his critical condition, he was immediately shifted to Artemis Hospital. Doctors tried everything possible and even performed a successful procedure, but fate had other plans. On March 12, 2020, doctors declared him brain dead.

Organ Donation Gave Life Even in Farewell

When doctors from Artemis Hospital and counselors from the MOHAN Foundation spoke to the family, Hemant's brother-in-law understood the situation. His daughter Apoorva had already expressed her wish to donate her father's organs. His wife Barkha, with a heavy heart but immense courage, agreed. Both of Hemant's kidneys and his liver were donated. By splitting his liver, doctors were able to give a new life to both an innocent child and an adult. His son Aryan says, "I have lost not just my father, but also my mentor, guide, and best friend."

He Is Still Alive Today

Hemant ji had once told his wife that after retirement, he wanted to go on a long drive with no destination. No one knew that his journey of life would end so soon, but his farewell made the journeys of others more beautiful. When the Zee Media team spoke to his wife Barkha, there were tears in her eyes, but there was pride as well. She said that Hemant had no illness and was completely healthy. Barkha shared, "I have not placed a garland on my husband's photograph till date because, for me and my children, he is not dead. He is still alive and breathing in this world in someone else's form."

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Why People Hesitate to Donate Organs?

She recalls that Hemant always donated a portion of his earnings to help others. She says that people are often afraid of organ donation because of a lack of proper awareness in society. Many believe that doctors are corrupt and sell organs. But Barkha explains from her own experience, "That is not true at all. My husband's body was handed over to us with the utmost respect and dignity."

How Do We Know That the Donated Organ is Going to the Right Place?

Barkha had a very important question that she wanted answered: "How can organ donor families be assured that their donations are reaching the right people and that there is no fraud involved?" The answer is as follows:

NOTTO: The Government of India has an organization called NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization). Whenever an organ donation takes place in the country, the complete record is registered online on this government network.

Waiting List: Organs are not allocated based on whether a person is rich or poor. They are assigned according to a waiting list system. Depending on the severity of the patient's illness, blood group, and organ matching, a computerized system automatically decides who will receive the organ. Human intervention is not possible.

Organ Sale Is a Legal Offense: Under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA), organ trafficking is completely illegal and considered a serious offense. No hospital or doctor can donate organs to anyone at their own discretion.

Confidentiality: The identities of both the organ donor and the recipient families are kept strictly confidential to prevent any undue pressure or commercial transactions.

Zee Media's appeal: Organ donation is a great donation

There is still a huge lack of awareness about organ donation in our society. Every year, millions of people in India die simply because they are unable to get organs on time. This story of Hemant Kumar Agarwal and his family teaches us that even when faced with a mountain of grief, we can keep our thoughts broad and light a dim light in someone's home. Come, be a part of Zee Media's awareness campaign ' Zindagi Ke Baad Bhi ', dispel the myths related to organ donation, and pledge to donate organs. Because your one decision can give someone a second life. Zee Media salutes this spirit of Hemant Kumar Agarwal and his entire family.

6 Most Useful Facts About Organ Donation

Who can donate organs?

Organ donation occurs in two ways: "living donation" (donating a kidney or part of the liver while alive) and "diseased donation" (donating the eyes, heart, liver, kidneys, etc. after a person has been declared brain dead). The medical team determines which organs can be donated after examination.

How can you donate organs?

When a loved one is about to die or the doctor declares him/her 'brain dead', then without wasting any time, immediately tell the doctor at the hospital that you want to donate organs, or call the government helpline 1800-11-4770 .

The doctor will have you sign a form. There's no charge, and the family is not charged for any treatment costs.

The organ harvesting operation is carried out with utmost respect, no scars or defects are visible on the body from outside and immediately after the operation the body is handed over to the family for a respectful funeral.

Where does organ donation take place?

You can get your Donor Card by directly visiting notto.mohfw.gov.in , clicking on the 'Register' button and filling a simple form.

Apart from NOTTO, you can also fill the form online by visiting the websites of organizations like MOHAN Foundation or Organ India.

How to fill the form on NOTTO website?

Open the website notto.mohfw.gov.in and click on the "Register for Organ Donation" button displayed at the top of the homepage.

A form will open in front of you. Enter your name, date of birth (DOB), gender, mobile number, email ID, and your complete address correctly.

Select your blood type in the form. You'll then be asked which organs you'd like to donate you can choose 'All Organs' or tick specific organs (such as just the eyes or kidneys) if you prefer.

Legally, you must provide the names and phone numbers of two witnesses. You can also enter the details of any two family members.

Finally, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter it in the box and press 'Submit.' Once your registration is complete, your 'Organ Donor Card' will appear on your screen, which you can download and keep.

Some fee has to be paid for filling the form.

After filling out the form, be sure to inform your family about this decision, as their legal permission is mandatory after you leave.

What is a donor card?

A NOTTO is an identification card issued by a non-profit organization that states that you have pledged to donate your organs after your death. This card serves as proof of your wishes, but organ donation after your death can only occur if your family gives final written consent.

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