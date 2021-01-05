The human body is amazingly complicated. We all know the body has its own way of dealing with various health complications. When something goes wrong inside us, the body with the intentions to do good starts healing. But, what if that same healing process backfires? Yes, you read it right. As per the latest study, the healing process that kicks in after a stroke, trauma, infection or other brain injuries can trigger the development of cancer. Also Read - Actor Sanjay Dutt emerges victorious after battling cancer: Know the common symptoms of this disease

According to researchers from Toronto, when they analysed cells from tumours of 26 patients with a common but aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma, it was found that mutations can derail the process which is supposed to create new cells to replace those that have been lost, and spike tumour growth.

"Our data suggest that the right mutational change in particular cells in the brain could be modified by injury to give rise to a tumour," said Peter Dirks, Professor at the University of Toronto.

The findings could lead to new therapies for glioblastoma patients — who currently have limited treatment options and an average lifespan of just 15 months after diagnosis.

Brain Tumours Decoded

Also known as an intracranial tumour, a brain tumour is basically a mass of abnormally multiplied cells in your brain. Some of the brain tumours are benign whereas some are malignant, that is, cancerous. Though the exact cause of this disease is still unknown to the doctors, they believe that prolonged exposure to chemicals and pesticides, inherited neurofibromatosis (a genetic disorder of the nervous system), or cancer in any other part of the body can potentially cause brain tumours. The other risk factors include family history and ionizing radiation.

Glioblastoma – What is it?

Glioma is one of the most common and malignant tumours of the brain and spinal cord. Glioblastoma can occur both in the brain and spinal cord. This cancer forms from the astrocytes, which are cells that support the nerve cells. Though it can affect anyone, usually glioblastoma is diagnosed in older adults. Symptoms are usually nausea, vomiting, headaches, seizures, etc. Glioblastoma is difficult to treat. For its diagnosis, a doctor may recommend a neurological examination, an imaging test and biopsy. As far as the treatment options are concerned, they include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, etc.

Molecular Make-Up Of The Glioblastoma Stem Cells

The researchers applied the latest single-cell RNA sequencing and machine learning technologies to map the molecular make-up of the glioblastoma stem cells (GSCs), which Dirks’ team previously showed are responsible for tumour initiation and recurrence after treatment.

They found new subpopulations of GSCs which bear the molecular hallmarks of inflammation and which are commingled with other cancer stem cells inside patients’ tumours.

These findings, as per Dr Dirks, suggest that some cancer start to form when the normal tissue healing process begins, which is actually supposed to generate new cells to replace those lost to injury, gets derailed by mutations.

This, he added, might happen many years before a patient becomes symptomatic.

Divnisioning Of Glioblastoma Stem Cells In A Growing Brain Before Birth

Once a mutant cell becomes engaged in wound healing, it doesn’t stop multiplying — with all normal controls broken — spurring tumour growth, the team said.

A closer look revealed that each tumour has either of the two distinct molecular states–termed “Developmental” and “Injury Response”– or somewhere on a gradient between the two.

The developmental state is a hallmark of the glioblastoma stem cells and resembles that of the rapidly dividing stem cells in the growing brain before birth.

But the second state came as a surprise. The researchers termed it “Injury Response” because it showed an upregulation of immune pathways and inflammation markers, such as interferon and TNFalpha, which are indicative of wound healing processes.

Risk Factors Of Brain Tumour You Should Know About

A brain tumour is a condition in which there is an abnormal growth of cells inside your brain. Here, we tell you about the other risk factors that you need to know which can cause brain cancer.

#Family history

Family history plays a very important role when it comes to cancer. You are at higher risk of developing brain tumour goes up significantly.

#Obesity

Being overweight can lead to various health complications and brain cancer is one of them. Several studies have mentioned that those who are obese have an increased risk of brain tumours.

#Weak immune system

If your immune system is weak, you are more likely to develop lymphomas (cancer that originates in lymphocytes) of the brain. This leads to abnormal growth of cells inside your brain.

#Radiation exposure

If you underwent treatment for other cancer types like leukaemia, the chances of developing brain cancer are very high. Usually, the brain tumours develop after 10-15 years of exposure to radiation.

Common Symptoms Of Brain Tumour You Should Never Ignore

Just like stroke or infection in the brain, there are no specific symptoms of brain tumour. Right from headache to seizures, there are some signs you need to be aware of so you can seek timely help.

#Headache

Although headache is a common symptom, if it is frequent, severe during the morning or the severity increases with time, it might indicate a brain tumour. So it’s better to consult a doctor to know the underlying cause of the condition.

#Nausea

A common cause of indigestion or uneasiness, nausea can be a sign of brain tumour. If you experience headache or weakness along with nausea, then it is wise to visit your doctor as symptoms of brain tumour remain hidden for years.

#Difficulty In Hearing

In some cases, difficulty in hearing or hearing loss is also seen as a late sign of brain tumour. So if you fail to know to the exact cause of this, consult a doctor immediately.

#Vision Problem

A common vision problem that people suffering from brain tumour experience is double vision due to lack of nervous coordination.

#Speech Difficulty

You can also experience difficulty in speaking or slurred speech in the case of brain tumour.

#Vomiting

If you experience nausea or vomiting first thing in the morning, then better beware (unless you are pregnant) especially when it is accompanied by weakness or loss of sensation.