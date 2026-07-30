Brain age vs. biological age: Your brain may be 10 years older than you think

Did you know that your brain's age is actually more than your actual age? Read on to know what science says about brain age in comparison to your biological body age.

Brain age vs. biological age: Your brain may be 10 years older than you think (Image AI Generated)

Most of us know our chronological age, the number of years we have been alive. But scientists are beginning to talk more about biological age and brain age, which might give us a better sense of how healthy our bodies and brains really are.

Brain age is a measure of how well the brain is functioning relative to what would be expected for a person of similar chronological age. In some, the brain may look younger due to healthy cognitive performance, while in others it may function as if it were much older. That does not mean that a person automatically has a neurological disease, but it can be an indicator that the brain has experienced influences that accelerate ageing.

What Causes Your Brain To Age Faster?

Brain age can be affected by many lifestyle and medical factors. Poor sleep, chronic stress, uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking, excess alcohol intake and lack of physical activity have all been associated with more rapid cognitive ageing. Ongoing inflammation and damage to the blood vessels can gradually affect the structure and function of the brain, leading to less efficient concentration, memory and decision-making over time.

Mental health is also something that counts. Anxiety, depression, and prolonged stress can lead to decreased concentration, slower information processing and memory issues. These changes are often reversible with proper treatment and lifestyle changes, but they should never be dismissed as simply "getting older".

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman & Group Director Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, explained that the good news is brain age isn't permanent. Neuroplasticity is the phenomenon when the brain has an extraordinary ability to change and develop new neural links during the whole lifespan. Regular physical activity enhances blood supply to the brain and quality sleep allows the brain to consolidate memories and clear metabolic waste products. Eating a diet rich in nutrients, having mental stimulation, having social interaction that is meaningful, and learning new skills all help preserve cognitive function.

Healthy Habits That Keep Your Brain Young And Sharp

Regular health check-ups are equally important. Management of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and thyroid disorders reduces the risk of damage to blood vessels that can affect brain health. Addressing hearing or vision problems in older adults may also improve cognitive performance.

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People often panic when they forget a name or drop something they use every day. Such lapses are often a part of normal aging, especially when they do not interfere with daily life. However, you should see a doctor right away if you start to forget things more often, get lost in familiar places, find everyday activities difficult, or notice big changes in your personality.

Ultimately, brain age is a combination of genetics, environment and lifestyle. We can't control everything, of course, but our daily habits have a huge impact on the way our brains perform over the years. Brain health needs to be cared for early not just to prevent disease, but to preserve clarity, independence and quality of life for decades to come.

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