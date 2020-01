Around 80 per cent of colorectal cancers are associated with mutations in a gene called APC . © Shutterstock

A new study has revealed that aspirin may help reduce tumour growth and inhibit the recurrence of bowel cancer. This finding may lead to new preventive therapies for the malignant disease.

Researchers form City of Hope — a private, not-for-profit clinical research center in the US — say that aspirin has the potential to prevent diseases that result from chronic inflammation, such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and arthritis. They are now trying to find the right amount of daily aspirin needed to treat and prevent colorectal cancer to prevent causing negative side effects. Too much of aspirin can lead to gastrointestinal and other problems.

Identifying and reducing the lifestyle risk factors can help reduce the risk of developing bowel cancer. Also, it is important to take regular bowel screening because it can develop without any early warning signs. Here are other ways to help prevent bowel cancer.

Eat high-fibre diet

Eating high-fibre food can help you stay away from problems such as constipation and inflammation of the bowel wall and prevent bowel cancer. Studies have already shown the benefits of eating high-fibre food. You can get fibre from fruit, vegetables and wholegrain foods.

Do some physical activity

Researchers have found that exercise can reduce the risk of bowel cancer and polyps. A sedentary lifestyle, on the other hand, can increase the risk. Spare at least 30 minutes every day and engage in moderate to vigorous activity.

Cut red and processed meat intake

Consumption of red meat, especially processed meat, has been found to increase risk of bowel cancer. Avoiding such food may be good for your bowel health.

Quit smoking

You may quit smoking after learning this. Researchers say smokers are more likely than non-smokers to develop bowel cancer. They are also at greater risk to die from the disease.

Manage your weight

Abdominal obesity (or belly fat) has been linked to bowel cancer, especially in men. So, to keep bowel cancer at bay, you should maintain a healthy body weight. It can also help reduce risk of many other diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.