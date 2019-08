The lower gastrointestinal tract is part of the digestive system. The bowel is part of the lower gastrointestinal tract. Sometimes, small cysts may grow on the inner lining of the bowel wall. These are olyps and are mostly harmless. But some of them can become cancerous over time. These cancerous or malignant polyps can grow into the deeper layers of the bowel wall and spread to the lymph nodes from these. If the cancer advances further, it can spread to other organs, such as the liver or lungs. But in most cases, this cancer remains in the bowel for months or years before spreading.

The symptoms may be diarrhoea or constipation, abdominal heaviness, bloody stool, bloating, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, weight loss and tiredness. Diagnostic test like colonoscopy helps diagnose the severity of such a condition. Treatment options are surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and sometimes combination therapy.

SCREENING GUIDELINES MAY BE RECONSIDERED: EXPERTS

A study at University of Copenhagen’s Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences say that patients with bowel cancer have the same consistent changes in gut bacteria across continents, cultures, and diets. The scientific journal Nature Medicine published this study.

Another study in the journal Gut says that the rate of bowel cancer is rising among adults aged 20-49 in Europe. The youngest age group (20-29 years) exhibited steep rise in this cancer. The authors warn that if the trend continues, screening guidelines may need to be reconsidered. They saw that rates tend to be lower among people over 50, but the opposite is true among younger adults in North America, Australia and China.

In the US, the increase in new cases among people aged 20-40 has prompted The American Cancer Society to recommend lowering the age at which to start screening to 45. Over the past decade, the number of new cases of bowel cancer has risen in most European countries, but the situation on rates among younger adults is unclear.

STEEP RISE IN NEW CASES OF BOWEL CANCER

So, to shed some light on European trends, a team of researchers analysed data from national and regional cancer registries on the number of new cases and deaths related to bowel cancer between 1990 and 2016. They used data from 143.7 million people aged 20-49 years from 20 countries, including Germany, Sweden, the UK and the Netherlands. Between 1990 and 2016, a total of 187,918 people were diagnosed with bowel cancer and there was a steep rise in the number of new cases in more recent years.

New cases of bowel cancer rose significantly among people aged 20-39 in 12 countries. The number of deaths from bowel cancer did not significantly change among the youngest adults (20-29 years), but fell by 1.1 per cent per year between 1990 and 2016 in the 30-39 age group and by 2.4 per cent per year between 1990 and 2009 among those aged 40-49 years.

WHAT CAUSES BOWEL CANCER?

In most cases of bowel cancer, the actual cause is not found. But certain risk factors like smoking, obesity, inflammatory bowel disease or Chron’s disease and family history of cancer can increase the chances of colon cancer. Here are some tips to prevent cancer.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Sometimes, bowel cancer can develop without showing any symptoms. But as the cancer progresses, these symptoms are seen:

Chronic stomach cramps and pain

Change in bowel movements. Diarrhoea and constipation is common

Presence of blood in the stool or change in the colour of stools

A feeling of incomplete bowel movement

Feeling of fullness and bloating

Tiredness and nausea

Weight loss

IS BOWEL CANCER FATAL?

Not all bowel cancers are fatal. Early detection and treatment can lead to an excellent outcome in colorectal cancer patients. In fact, more than 60 percent of cases of colorectal can be cured completely if they are detected at an early stage. Therefore, initial symptoms should not be ignored. If you have a family history of cancer, you should regularly screen yourself. Otherwise, screening should be initiated soon after the age of 50 years.

HOW IS IT DIAGNOSED?

Colonoscopy is commonly used to detect colon cancers or precancerous polyps/tumours. A thin tube is inserted through the rectal opening. Sigmoidoscopy is another scope examination which is used to detect cancer in the lowest part of the colon. It is similar to colonoscopy but it uses a smaller tube than the one used in colonoscopy. For determining the stage of cancer, a CT scan or MRI scan is taken to check whether the cancer has spread to other organs.

WHAT ARE THE TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR BOWEL CANCER?

If your doctor suspects that you may have bowel cancer, he will recommend the following treatment options.

Surgery

Surgery can remove cancerous tumours safely . The type of surgery depends on the size and the location of the tumour. Your doctor may also recommend partial colectomy. Here a part of the colon or the rectum containing the tumour is surgically removed along with a surrounding healthy tissue which is reconnected later. Sometimes, a colostomy is required. Here the healthy end of the large intestine is removed.

Chemotherapy

It is done after the colon tumour is removed in order to prevent recurring tumours. A combination of anticancer drugs may be administered orally or directly into the bloodstream. Read more about chemotherapy and its side-effects.

Radiotherapy

High-energy rays kill cancer cells and stop their growth. This shrinks the tumour before surgery.