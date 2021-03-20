Did you know? Hemorrhoids (piles) and colorectal cancer are two different conditions but they tend to have the same symptoms. Thus one having rectal bleeding or lumps in the anus may panic and feel that they are suffering from colorectal cancer. In this article Dr. Prashant Mullerpatan Onco Surgeon Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai will tell you the difference between the two conditions and when to seek medical help. Hemorrhoids also known as piles can be described as the swollen veins that are present in the rectum and even in one’s anus. Having piles can be embarrassing and worrisome as the