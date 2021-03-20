Did you know? Hemorrhoids (piles) and colorectal cancer are two different conditions, but they tend to have the same symptoms. Thus, one having rectal bleeding or lumps in the anus may panic and feel that they are suffering from colorectal cancer. In this article, Dr. Prashant Mullerpatan, Onco Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, will tell you the difference between the two conditions and when to seek medical help. Also Read - Colorectal cancer can be cured if detected early: New AI device can detect the disease accurately

Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, can be described as the swollen veins that are present in the rectum and even in one’s anus. Having piles can be embarrassing and worrisome as the swollen veins tend to become irritated, bleed, hurt or there is itching. While speaking about colorectal cancer, it occurs when the cells tend to multiply and grow out of control. It can be termed as a malignant tumour that is seen in the large intestine. Also Read - Here are 4 very good reasons why you must not take your smartphone with you to the loo

Piles and colorectal cancer: Know the difference

The symptoms of piles are itching and bleeding near the rectum and the anus, blood in the stool, lumps near one’s anus, and pain while bowel movements. Usually, people with colorectal cancer do not exhibit symptoms at an early stage. However, stomach pain, unintentional weight loss, bloody stools, nausea, and bleeding from the rectum are some of the common symptoms of colorectal cancer. Also Read - Scientists find a way to stop the spread of colorectal cancer tumours

Rectal bleeding and bloody stools are some of the commonly shared symptoms of piles and colorectal cancer – says Dr. Mullerpatan, adding that “One should not panic and go for timely diagnosis and treatment to tackle both problems.”

Causes of piles: Being pregnant or overweight can put pressure on one’s rectum leading to piles. Eating a diet low in fibre, sitting for a long period of time, pressuring during a bowel movement, chronic constipation, and lifting heavy objects can cause this condition – according to the surgeon.

Causes of colorectal cancer: “Genetic and familial causes, obesity, smoking, drinking alcohol, and being over 50 years of age. Anal canal cancer is also linked to HPV (Human Papilloma Virus infection),” Dr. Mullerpatan explains.

Diagnosis of piles and colorectal cancer

To diagnose piles, doctors may recommend one to undergo a rectal exam. If there is unusual growth that is not haemorrhoids, then you will be asked to undergo a biopsy in order to diagnose colorectal cancer. To look for colorectal cancer, your doctor will also conduct sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy to check whether polyps are present in your colon and if they are cancerous.

The treatment: Piles can be treated with medication, taking a sitz bath, eating fibre-rich foods, managing constipation, exercising, and drinking a lot of water and surgery like Haemorrhoidectomy. To tackle colorectal cancer, your doctor will tell you to opt for surgery/ chemotherapy/radiation therapy/ targeted therapy. The treatment will depend on the location and the stage of cancer.

Takeaway: As both conditions present with bleeding from anus, people may associate piles with colorectal cancer and may panic. Dr. Mullerpatan says the best way to rule out the possibility of colorectal cancer is the correct diagnosis and to avoid self-medication.

