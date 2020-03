Your gallbladder, just below the liver, is an extremely sensitive organ. It plays an important role in digestion. This organ stores bile produced by the liver and releases it into the small intestine whenever you eat so that you can digest the food you have eaten. It is important to take care of this organ. You can do this by following a nutritious diet. There are some foods that are very good for your gall bladder. These foods can offer protection to this organ and boost its health. At the same time, some other foods are likely to irritate your gallbladder and cause problems like inflammation or gallstones. Here, we reveal what is good and what is bad for this sensitive organ.

Gallbladder-friendly foods

If you want to maintain the health of your gallbladder, you must go for foods rich in vitamins and minerals. Be sure to have a lot of seasonal fruits and veggies. Bell peppers, tomatoes and dark leafy vegetables are particularly good for your gallbladder. You must also include a lot of citrus fruits to your diet. These are rich in vitamin C and it benefits your gallbladder. Milk and other dairy products are good too. But go for low-fat milk and cheese. Other foods that will boost the health of your gall bladder are fatty fish like sardines, beans, seeds and nuts, lentils and tofu.

Eating a healthy well-balanced diet is the best way to improve and protect your gallbladder. Foods rich in nutrients and fiber are the best. Include foods that contain vitamins C and B. Most plant based foods are good options.

Foods that you need to avoid

Some foods are bad for your gallbladder. Most vegetable-based oils and peanut oil fall in this category. You also need to avoid refined white foods like breads and pastas and also fatty and fried foods. Processed foods are risky too. These foods are difficult to break down and can cause gallbladder problems. Commercially available bakery products are also bad because such foods contain unhealthy trans fats. Other things that you need to avoid are all things that contain alcohol and tobacco.