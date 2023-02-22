Bone Density: 6 Facts About Bone Health Women Should Be Aware Of

Women are more prone to experiencing a decline in bone health than men, as per the data presented by WHO almost 30 per cent of women experience osteoporosis after menopause.

Numerous studies have been conducted regarding the impact of menopause on women's bone health. Studies have confirmed the fact that women are at a higher risk of experiencing bone density decline than men and one major factor is menopause. thus, experts advise that women should be aware of their diet and activities due to this very reason. A report presented by the World Health Organization states that almost 30 per cent of women suffer from bone related diseases like osteoporosis after menopause. In India alone, around 61 million people are reported to have osteoporosis, out of which 80 percent are women.

Ladies, Be Aware Of Your Bone Health

Facts about bone health you should not miss.

Bone Density Decreases With Age

It is a known fact that age leads to deteriorating bone health in both men and women. But, for women especially menopause acts as the marker of deteriorating bone health for women. This is a very natural process and typically women experience a major decline in bone density after menopause. The explanation behind it is that after menopause, there is a severe decline in estrogen secretion and this hormone is responsible for maintaining bone density.

Calcium And Vitamin D Is A Must After A Certain Age

Women especially should ensure enough calcium intake from childhood. Our body takes time to build bone density and if this is maintained from the very beginning, it will ensure stronger bones even when women get older. Ideally, women should consume at least 1000-1300 mg of calcium and 400-800 IU of vitamin D daily. These minerals are essential in building bone density.

Weight Training Is Crucial

A lot of people are unaware of why strength training is important. More than building muscle strength for marinating appearances, it helps make our bones stringer and reduces risks of severe injuries especially at old age. It is extremely crucial that women also invest their time in strength training and weight lifting.

Smoking And Drinking

Consumption of tobacco and alcohol has severe impact on women's bone density. Smoking can cause reduction in our body's capacity to absorb calcium in the body. Less calcium absorption will lead to weaker bones. Alcohol consumption on the other hand, can impact the production of new bone tissues. This change will affect our body's balance and coordination and might increase risks of fractures and falls.

Regular Tests Are A Must

Women should discuss the need for regular bone density tests with their doctors, especially as they age. Firstly, they help in assessing the risk of osteoporosis, while also monitoring bone health over periods.

Genetic History

Women with a family history of osteoporosis are at a higher risk of developing the condition themselves.

