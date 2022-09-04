Bone Cancer Symptoms: 7 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Bone Cancer: In this article, we will tell you what symptoms your body may show up with when you are suffering from a health condition.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally; every year, millions of lives are lost due to this disease. Cancer is a condition marked by the unusual and abnormal growth of cells. And one of the most common types of cancer is bone cancer. Bone cancer is when cells grow out of control inside or outside the bone surface. This type of cancer is mainly found in the pelvis or long bones in the arms and legs. This article will tell you what symptoms your body may show up with when you are suffering from a health condition.

Causes of Bone Cancer

Bone cancer is rare, making up less than 1 per cent of all cancers. Noncancerous bone tumours are much more common than cancerous ones.

Age Gene mutations (defects) that create oncogenes Family history Poor lifestyle habits Multiple exostoses Previous radiation therapy

Symptoms of Bone Cancer

Chronic health conditions always come with several symptoms that the body shows up. The same is the case for bone cancer; some of the warning signs of this cancer type include:

Night Sweats: Sweating profusely at night time can be a warning sign of something dangerous happening to your health. However, suppose you are also someone who has suddenly started sweating profusely, especially during the night. In that case, it is time to update the doctor regarding your health and seek timely intervention, as it can be bone cancer. Joint Stiffness: Abnormal joint stiffness and inability to walk or do daily activities are other warning symptoms of bone cancer that you shouldn't overlook. If you are also regularly experiencing joint pain and stiffness, then address the common pain immediately. It is a symptom of bone cancer. Extreme Fatigue or Tiredness: Are you feeling tired all the time? Fatigue is one of the leading warning signs of a chronic health condition, especially bone cancer. However, if you are also constantly feeling low and tired, you must complete your health check-up. Weight Loss: Sudden and unexplained weight loss is another symptom of bone cancer that must never overlook. Poor bone health triggers sudden weight loss. Therefore you must consider getting yourself checked by a doctor. Pain And Swelling One of the most common signs of bone cancer is persistent and acute pain accompanied by swelling. This pain can get worse at night and may not allow you to sleep properly. Fever: Another common and often ignored (or mistaken for other health conditions) symptom of bone cancer is fever. Persistent fever accompanied by other symptoms mentioned above should alert us. Lump on the Bone: Cancer is caused by the abnormal growth of cells, which can sometimes lead to the formation of clots. A noticeable swelling over a bone is one of the symptoms of bone cancer.