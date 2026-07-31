Bone cancer in children and young adults: Key symptoms every parent should know

Experts explain bone cancer symptoms in children and young adults. From night pain to swelling, here's what every parent needs to know for early detection.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vishnu Hari

Bone cancer in children and young adults

Bone cancer in children and young adults is a rare condition, but not impossible at all. It only accounts for a small proportion of all childhood and adolescent cancers, and early diagnosis can make a significant difference in treatment outcomes. Osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma are the most common primary bone cancers seen in this age group. It often develops during periods of rapid skeletal growth, particularly in teenagers, which can be mistaken for everyday bumps, athletic injuries or typical growing pains.

Timely identification of bone cancer makes a huge difference. The sooner it is detected, the better the treatment works and helps protect your ability to walk, run, and use your limbs in the long run. We've put this guide together with input from Dr. Vishnu Hari, Associate Director & Head - Medical Oncology, Haematology & BMT, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad. We will learn in this article about Bone cancer, its key symptoms and how the disease differs between children and young adults.

Bone cancer in young people

Primary bone cancer is different from secondary cancer as it arises directly within the skeletal tissue, whereas secondary cancer spreads to the bones from other organs. Two main subtypes account for the vast majority of diagnoses in children, young adults and teenagers:

Osteosarcoma: It is the most prevalent form of primary bone cancer in young people, which develops in the growing ends of long bones, especially around the knees and upper arms.

Ewing Sarcoma: It is the second most common type of bone cancer, which usually develops in the bones of the pelvis, thigh, or ribs. It can also arise in surrounding soft tissues.

Doctors notice that both these conditions are most common during growth spurts in puberty. This suggests a strong link between accelerated cellular activity in developing bones and malignant changes.

You may like to read

Symptoms of bone cancer:

Early identification of bone cancer starts with understanding the difference between everyday discomfort and abnormal warning signs. Parents should always be attentive to the following primary indicators.

Persistent bone pain: The earliest and most frequent symptom of bone cancer is pain. Unlike everyday discomfort or ache from physical activity, the pain of bone cancer does not resolve with rest and gets worse over weeks or months. The pain is more intense at night and can wake up your sleeping child.

Swelling and Lumps: A lump or swelling on bone is another important warning. It appears around the knee, shoulder or pelvic region, is painless and gradually grows larger over time, restricting joint movements.

Unexplained limping: Watch for it if your child starts limping and refuses to put any weight on a particular limb, but does not have any history of injury; it requires medical assessment.

Pathological fractures: A tumour starts to weaken the surrounding bone structure, making it easier to break after a minor fall or ordinary movement.

Systemic indicators: Hence, it is less common in the early stages, but sometimes kids start feeling unexpected weight loss, fatigue, and fever that comes and goes gradually. It's worth mentioning to a doctor.

Bone Cancer in children vs young adults

Even though osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma affect both younger children and young adults, some key physiological and behavioural factors make a difference between the two.

Growth plate considerations: Younger children have active growth plates, and the bone is still growing, which makes treatment trickier. Hence, doctors can not use regular surgery to remove a tumour. They have to use special techniques like expandable artificial joints or bone grafts so the growth of bone can happen naturally. In young adults, the growth plates in bone have closed, so standard surgery and reconstruction are much simpler

Tumour frequency and location: In younger children, Ewing sarcoma occurs more frequently relative to osteosarcoma and affects the flat bones. Whereas osteosarcoma hits sharply during teenage years.

Diagnostic timeline: Teenagers and young adults often hide the pain, neglecting or misinterpreting it as gym tiredness and sports injury. On the other hand, young kids are unable to hide the pain and swelling from parents, which helps in early diagnosis.

Dr. Vishnu Hari, giving insights into diagnostic steps and modern treatment, said, "With advances in chemotherapy, limb-salvage surgery, targeted reconstruction techniques, and supportive care, survival rates for many children diagnosed with localised bone cancer have improved considerably. The key is recognising the warning signs early rather than assuming the pain is simply due to growth or physical activity. Early diagnosis not only improves the chances of successful treatment but also helps preserve limb function and quality of life."

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Bone pain and swelling are common and usually caused by minor injuries or growth. But if symptoms persist, worsen, or appear without injury, please consult a qualified paediatrician or oncologist for proper evaluation.