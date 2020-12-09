A new study has found that high intensity and resistance exercise may protect bone health after weight loss surgery. Read on to know more.

People now, more than ever before, are concerned about their health. Most people have started living healthy by eating the right foods and exercising. There is no doubt that exrercise can do wonders for your health. But did you know that it can be beneficial or your bones as well, especially for those who underwent a weight loss surgery?

It turns out, exercising has benefits that extend beyond what you may think, and these perks include improving bone health even after weight loss surgery.

How Weight Loss Surgery Affects Bone Density

Bariatric surgery is a type of surgery that helps obese people get rid of the extra weight. It involves reducing the size of your stomach, which leads to weight loss. This is the last resort for people who have been trying different natural ways to lose weight but failed. Even though weight loss surgery is an effective way to lose weight, it has its own side effects.

Bariatric surgery can lead to certain complications. According to a study published in Science Direct, bariatric surgery can lead to impaired intestinal absorption of calcium and vitamin D, which can lead to bone loss. Hormonal changes that occur after these surgeries may also contribute to the problem and affect bone health.

However, a new study published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research found that an exercise program is an effective way to ameliorate bone health in post-bariatric surgery patients.

Exercising Thrice A Week May Protect Bone Health After Weight Loss Surgery

For the study, the team investigated 84 patients undergoing weight loss surgery to an exercise group or a control group for 11 months. They did high impact, balance and resistance exercises thrice a week for healthy bones.

12 months after the surgery, participants in the exercise group had higher bone mineral density measurements at the lumbar spine and the forearm compared with those in the control group.

The Best Bone Building Exercises

The workout routine of the patients included high impact, balance, and resistance exercises. These exercises help strengthen the bones and improve heart health.

As the study claims, these exercises may provide benefits for someone who have had weight loss surgery. But remember that you should follow a supervised exercise plan to avoid health complications. Also, keep in mind that when starting an exercise routine, you may feel soreness and weakness in the muscles in the beginning. It may take time for your body to adjust to the new lifestyle. However, if you experience chest pain or discomfort, consult your doctor immediately.

(with inputs from IANS)