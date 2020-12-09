People now more than ever before are concerned about their health. Most people have started living healthy by eating the right foods and exercising. There is no doubt that exrercise can do wonders for your health. But did you know that it can be beneficial or your bones as well especially for those who underwent a weight loss surgery? It turns out exercising has benefits that extend beyond what you may think and these perks include improving bone health even after weight loss surgery. How Weight Loss Surgery Affects Bone Density Bariatric surgery is a type of surgery that helps