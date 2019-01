There are so many things in winter that could make you more susceptible to infections and ill health. Lack of sunshine, increasing air pollution, the presence of dust particles and allergens, dry and cold weather are just some of the worst things that can trigger diseases in the winter. Here are a few tips to protect your bone health in winter.

1. Layered clothing: “Keep the body protected from the cold weather by using thick garments and multiple layers of warm clothing. This is useful because the air trapped between various layers acts an insulator and prevents the body from losing heat,” Dr Vivek Dahiya, Additional Director, Fortis Escorts Hospital, New Delhi says.

2. Exercise: Exercising outdoors during winter has many benefits as the body burns more calories in the cold. People who suffer from joint pain can go for a walk outside and do simple stretching exercises indoors. Exercise not only loosens up the joints but also strengthens the bones and muscles.

3. Adequate hydration: By staying hydrated, the cartilages which are present at the joints are put to ease, allowing for quick and painless movement.

4. Regular consumption of Vitamin D: “Due to the harsh weather people have a tendency to stay indoors and exposure to the sun is severely diminished. Therefore the vitamin D intake (taken from the sun), which boosts our metabolism, immunity and spine health is significantly lowered. Hence it is essential to supplement your body during winter with dairy products, egg yolk, fish oil and Omega – 3. The recommended dose of vitamin D supplements are 400 IU daily for children and 600-800 IU daily for adults,” Dr Dahiya says.

To battle the cold winter winds it is imperative to maintain the body temperature. Therefore the foods that are consumed should have a high ‘thermic effect’. This will boost our metabolism, keep us active and ensure that we are warm throughout the day. Such foods include high protein foods (poultry, fish, pork and ham) and complex carbohydrates (wholegrain products, green and coloured vegetables etc).

1. Calm your Carb cravings: The cold season tends to ignite our cravings, for more carbs and comfort food. To counter this, try eating a protein-packed breakfast to keep your energy.

2. Coffee: A major source of antioxidants that helps lower the risk of diabetes and has been linked to the reduction of colon cancer in women.

3. Soup: Chicken broth, vegetable broth or dal soup keep the body warm. In cold weather, a good soup can soothe and relax the throat and prevent illnesses by boosting immunity. Soup consumers have a higher intake of proteins, fibre, vitamins and minerals thus helping the stomach fill up sooner and with lesser fats as compared to other food.

4. Dark Chocolate: The high cocoa content which is packed with flavonoid prevents heart disease and cancer. It also keeps the body temperature up and elevates the mood.

5. Saffron: Saffron improves digestion, stimulates circulation and reduces high blood pressure. Studies have said that saffron works the same way as anti-depressant i.e. it enhances the activity of the brain by boosting neuro- transmitters, dopamine and norepinephrine.

6. Oatmeal: Oatmeal provides nutrients that are essential during winter. It is high in zinc (important for proper immune function) and soluble fibre (associated with heart health).

7. Cook with Mushrooms: There are several specialities of mushrooms. These have immune boosting health benefits. This is because mushrooms have naturally occurring antibiotics.