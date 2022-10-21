Tips For Unbreakable Bones: Calcium, Potassium And Vitamin D

Here are six steps to unbreakable bones by Dr Gaurav Rathore.

Since the bones are the body's actual support structure, it's critical to maintain their strength and health. Therefore, bones are continuously broken down and incrementally rebuilt. The body produces new bone more quickly until age 30 when bones typically achieve peak bone mass (which varies from person to person). Still, after that age, the balance of bone production naturally shifts, and more bone is lost than acquired. Dr Gaurav Rathore, Director, Department of Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Jaypee Hospital Noida, shares six steps to unbreakable bones.

Most people think of calcium when they think about bones. This mineral is necessary for healthy muscle function, nerve signalling, hormone secretion, blood pressure, and the development of teeth and bones. Calcium, however, is not a miracle treatment for bone loss. Instead, the secret may lie in combining calcium-rich foods with those high in vitamin D to aid the body's absorption of calcium. For adults up to 50, 1,000 milligrammes (mg) of calcium per day is advised, and for those above the age of 51, when bone loss quickens, 1,200 mg per day. This is because as people age, their intestines take in less calcium from their diet, and their kidneys appear less effective at storing it. As a result, your body can use the bone to obtain calcium for several crucial metabolic processes. Yoghurt, cheese, milk, spinach, and collard greens are a few foods that are good providers of calcium. Vitamin D: Calcium that strengthens bones and helps bones absorb vitamin D. Increase your vitamin D intake by consuming fortified foods like orange juice, cereal, sardines, eggs (especially the yolks), and tuna, or go for a vitamin D supplement. When exposed to the sun for 10 to 15 minutes three times per week, the body also produces vitamin D.

Calcium that strengthens bones and helps bones absorb vitamin D. Increase your vitamin D intake by consuming fortified foods like orange juice, cereal, sardines, eggs (especially the yolks), and tuna, or go for a vitamin D supplement. When exposed to the sun for 10 to 15 minutes three times per week, the body also produces vitamin D. Make exercise a priority: Regular exercise is essential to maintain various health conditions, including bone health. Sedentary behaviour is viewed as a risk factor for osteoporosis. Weight-bearing workouts like jogging, climbing stairs, jumping, or fast walking are the most beneficial, as are exercises that build muscle, like weightlifting. Seniors participating in weight-bearing exercise programmes that increase gait speed, muscle strength, and balance have a 25 50% drop in falls.

It's a mineral that aids in cell waste removal and communication between neurons and muscles. However, it appears that potassium might counteract the acids that leach calcium from the body. So eat plenty of foods high in potassium, such as yoghurt, white potatoes with the skin on, sweet potatoes and bananas. Know your family history: Family history is essential to bone health, like many diseases. People are more likely to get osteoporosis if a parent or sibling has or has had it.

Family history is essential to bone health, like many diseases. People are more likely to get osteoporosis if a parent or sibling has or has had it. Give up drinking and smoking: It has been established that unhealthy behaviours such as smoking, binge drinking, and being underweight (body mass index less than 19) are detrimental to bone health.