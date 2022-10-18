Menopause And Osteoporosis: Taking A Toll On Your Bone Health

Can lifestyle changes improve bone health? Explains Dr Sandeep Chadha

Did you know - you can have osteoporosis at any age and not know it -- there are often no symptoms? But, for many women, a broken bone is the first sign that they have the condition. Of the estimated 10 million Indians with osteoporosis, about eight million or 80%, are women. So the lack of estrogen contributes to the development of osteoporosis. However, the decreased estrogen levels aren't the only cause of osteoporosis. For example, one woman might be in their 40s or 50s with solid bones, while another can be in their 30s and have early signs of premenopausal osteoporosis, including fractures. Therefore, Dr Sandeep Chadha, Senior Consultant Gynecologist and Obstetrician, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Noida, explains why it is crucial to prevent bone loss (an essential concern for women in the menopause and post-menopausal stages).

Hormones And Osteoporosis

As hormones change to accommodate regular menopausal changes, estrogen levels fluctuate and then drop. As a result, fractures (bone breaks) cause pain and decrease mobility and function. A sedentary lifestyle and junk food habits also contribute to a higher risk of osteoporosis.

Prevention And Treatment

Since there are some risk factors you can't change, you need to focus on what you can change. You can choose healthy habits that promote good bone health, such as:

A balanced diet that includes: calcium-Vitamin D and Calcium-rich foods, dairy products fortified with vitamin D, and fish, if possible. Get regular exercise: You'll need weight-bearing exercise (dancing, jogging, tennis) and weight training. Avoid smoking Limit alcohol consumption Take osteoporosis medications if you need them. Preventing obesity will help keep bones strong.

Vitamin D For Menopause

Sunlight can improve mood in nonmenopausal. In addition, calcium and Vitamin D are widely used therapies for treating osteoporosis and menopause-related issues in women. Indeed, vitamin D supplementation populations.

Prevention And Treatment

With proper intervention, osteoporosis is largely preventable. As a result, it strengthens bones, helps prevent bone loss, and speeds up recovery in case of a bone fracture. In addition, walking, jogging, dancing, and aerobics are all excellent forms of weight-bearing exercise.

Screening For Premenopausal Osteoporosis

Women not of menopausal age usually do not get bone density testing unless a fracture happens that could indicate a problem. If low bone density for your age is found, change your daily habits. If you have a higher risk for premenopausal osteoporosis, bone density testing may help you to detect bone loss early.