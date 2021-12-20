Barometric Pressure May Worsen Joint Pain In Winters; Here's How To Beat It

Joint pain can worsen during the winter season due to barometric pressure in the air. Read on to know some expert-recommended ways to get rid of joint pain this season.

With the onset of winter, joint stiffness becomes a major issue for many, more so with the elderly. This ailment is usually linked to arthritis, as well as other possible causes of joint and muscle pain. Winters may have an impact on individuals of any age and their ability to go about their regular lives. With a drop in temperatures, the joint discomfort for people gets aggravated. Some people are sensitive to frequent changes in temperature, while some are adversely impacted only by the winters.

Barometric Pressure Influencing Joint Pain During Winters

When the temperature drops in the winter, the muscles may spasm and the joints may tighten and stiffen. Lower temperatures can also thicken the fluid within joints, making them feel stiffer. For people with knee osteoarthritis, a 10-degree reduction in temperature and barometric pressure are correlated to an increase in arthritis discomfort. A drop in barometric pressure causes tendons, muscles, and surrounding tissues to expand, causing discomfort, particularly in arthritis-affected joints. As a result, previously impacted joints, even if only slightly, begin to hurt. Those with hip osteoarthritis are known to experience increasing pain and stiffness when barometric pressure and humidity rise higher than average. Sudden exposure to extreme temperatures has also been known to influence the joints and disrupt blood flow in the tissues and surrounding the joints.

Another risk is a deficiency of vitamin D because, unlike other months, the body is not exposed to sunlight throughout the winter season. As a result, vitamin D production is hampered, resulting in painful muscle and joint feelings. People who suffer from joint pain, particularly arthritis, may be more sensitive to changes in barometric pressure. People with underlying joint disorders, such as arthritis and gout, frequently experience an aggravation of discomfort throughout the winter. Because the cartilage that shields the bones within a joint fades off, nerves in the exposed joints may experience pressure drop.

Staying active to beat winter joint pain

However, while joint pains can cause discomfort during winters, below are some ways to reduce the risk of suffering from joint pains in winters.

Keeping warm in the cold

Cold weather not only aggravates joint pain but also raises the risk of various winter-related disorders. When heading outside, it is essential to dress in multiple layers to keep warm and reduce the impact of cold weather on the body. When the temperature begins to drop, one can remain warm by taking warm showers or baths and dressing in layers during the day (including gloves and warm socks). Wearing compression garments or wraps around joints, such as the knee along with support bands can increase stability to the joints.

Apply paraffin bath or heating pad

A heating pad and paraffin wax applied to the joints might help ease sore muscles. The heat from the paraffin wax is absorbed by the body, which may aid to ease hurting joints. A paraffin bath involves the use of a tiny machine that melts paraffin wax. The bath is used to allow the wax to set on the skin of the hands and feet. The heat is absorbed by the body, which relieves joint discomfort. Even a hot water bath with paraffin wax can provide significant relief from joint discomfort. Heating pads also relax the muscles and can also help with sore regions and discomfort.

You may like to read

Vitamin D rich foods & supplements

Inadequate vitamin D levels in the body can increase sensitivity. During the winter season, increasing vitamin D consumption by spending time in the sun might be good. More vitamin D-rich foods, such as okra, mushrooms, and dairy products, can help to minimize cold sensitivity. Proper nutrition for the joints and muscles is also necessary, with an adequate quantity of protein, calcium, and vitamins D and C.

Exercise to stay fit and agile

Muscle and bone strength can be increased through exercise. This reduces pressure on the joints making them less prone to injury. Simple activities like getting up, taking a walk around, and being active indoors and outdoors have lasting benefits. Stretches before stepping out helps loosen stiff joints.

Maintain weight

Maintaining a healthy weight to reduce the stress on the joints, particularly the knees is essential. Even engaging in exercises such as swimming and yoga that are easy on the joints will aid not only in maintaining weight but also in the development of muscular and overall bone strength.

Better sleep pattern

Getting enough sleep while consuming nutritious food is key to staying fit. It is advisable to wear adequate clothing, have a warm shower and sleep with a large blanket at night. During the night, an electric blanket or turning up the heat in the room will help create a comfortable environment.

Consult health specialist

A visit to the physician is a must if there is obvious asymmetry swelling in the joints. Specialists should be consulted if there is a gradual rise in discomfort despite preventative measures. If the joints and limbs are producing mobility restrictions or there is noticeable redness in the region, seeking immediate medical attention is critical. Any fever linked with discomfort must also be treated as soon as possible to avoid further complications.

To summarize, aches and pains are usually associated with weather variations, notably cooler temperatures during the winter. Hot compresses or a paraffin bath might assist in relaxing the muscles and warming the limbs. Everyone's body reacts to variations in barometric pressure, but those with arthritis and chronic pain tend to experience more sensitive discomfort. Applying heating pads to sore spots and elevating the legs helps to lessen joint tightness. Even the use of liniments and massage oils can assist to relieve joint discomfort. In the winter, a well-balanced diet accompanied by regular physical activity maintains the muscles keep and joints healthy. These basic strategies will assist to alleviate joint discomfort, increasing flexibility, and boosting muscular strength.

(The article is contributed by Dr Jayesh Patil, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals, Ahmedabad)