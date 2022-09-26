Avascular Necrosis Cases Increase Post COVID: Know Your Treatment Options

A notable increase in the number of cases of Avascular Necrosis (death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply) in post-COVID patients, as per Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic. Here's what you need to know.

COVID-19 has recently been responsible for an increase in several serious medical conditions among people in India. As per reports by Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic in New Delhi, there has been a notable increase in the number of Avascular Necrosis in the last 6-8 months. The use of steroids to manage COVID patients is believed to be the cause of the increase.

"The use of steroids is a known risk factor for developing avascular necrosis. In the last 6-8 months we have seen an increase of about 15-20 per cent of cases of avascular necrosis that our clinics are managing. As a huge number of COVID patients were treated with steroids, this seems to have resulted in an increase in avascular necrosis patients," informs Dr Kushal Banerjee, Senior Consultant Homeopathy at Dr Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic.

What Is Avascular Necrosis?

Avascular necrosis, which is the loss of bone tissue as a result of a lack of blood supply, most frequently damages the femur (thigh bone), harming one of the body's most crucial weight-bearing joints. If left untreated, the femur's neck, which is its weakest spot, may collapse, necessitating emergency surgery. In the advanced stages, surgery to replace the compromised joint components is advised. An operation could result in complications. The prosthetic components may deteriorate and require additional procedures in young children.

Not every avascular necrosis patients experience symptoms. As the situation worse, patients may experience pain when they put weight on their joints. Eventually, they may even feel pain when they are lying down. Avascular necrosis of the hip can cause pain in the buttock, thigh, or groyne. The shoulder, knee, wrist, and foot can also be impacted in addition to the hip.

Avascular Necrosis Post COVID More Common Among Men

Dr Kushal Banerjee further elaborates that most patients affected with the disease are male. "About 50 per cent of these male patients are in the age group of 40-50 years. These trends may change as the patient numbers continue to grow and we have more data to analyze. Looking at the current trends worldwide, clinicians are suggesting that avascular necrosis should be considered a part of long COVID."

Padmashree, Dr Kalyan Banerjee adds, "There is no cause for panic, the correlation between avascular necrosis with steroid and bisphosphate usage has been known for several years. Patients who have recovered from COVID and are complaining of pain in the lower back, hip and groin region should meet with a doctor to rule out avascular necrosis. The disease commonly affects the hip joint, specifically the head of the femur (thigh bone). Simple imaging studies like X-Rays are extremely effective in detecting avascular necrosis even in the early phases."

Homoeopathy For Avascular Necrosis

Dr Kalyan further explains that there is no specific treatment in conventional medicine for this condition in its advantaged stages. Patients at an advanced stage might need to undergo major surgery resulting in the replacement of the affected bones with prosthetic implants. Avascular necrosis is known to increase with steroid use, injuries, alcohol consumption, bisphosphate use, and a few other medical problems. It has the potential to cause major public health concerns due to the restricted options for care in traditional drugs and the dramatic step of replacing a hip joint.

Dr Kalyan suggests patients suffering from Avascular Necrosis consider homoeopathic management of their condition in the early as well as late stages. "Homeopathic medicines have been helping patients of avascular necrosis for decades. Homoeopathic medicines have the potential to restore blood flow to the affected parts and heal the bone tissue. This is done in various conditions involving trauma to the bone and non-union of fractures. Using medicines like Symphytum Official, Arnica Montana and others, blood supply is improved, and healing of bone tissue is promoted. Many patients have been able to avoid surgery with homoeopathic treatment."