7 Tips To Fight Joint Pain In Winter

Winter is not very pleasant for those suffering from chronic joint stiffness. But, on the contrary, the cold weather worsens their symptoms.

While there is no concrete evidence of the relationship between cold weather and joint pain, studies have blamed barometric pressure, a measurement of the weight of the air. Hence, there is less pressure on our bodies from the air. This can swell our tendons, muscles, joints, or scar tissues, leading to pain. Another possible cause may be that some of our blood gets routed away from our arms and legs to our vital organs in winter. However, it removes the warmth from our joints, making them achier. In addition, less sunlight during winter results in lower vitamin D levels and weakened bones and joints.

Hence, Here Are 7 Tips To Fight Joint Pain In Winter:

First, dress warmly: depending on the climate of where one lives, one must wear warm winter clothes or dress up in layers. Staying warm and cosy: Using an electric blanket, a hot water bag, or an electric heating pad when resting or sleeping can be helpful. Taking a warm bath: swimming in a heated pool is good exercise and soothing for the joints. Hence, relief can also be gained from baths with warm water. Supplement vitamin D: Low vitamin D levels in winter may affect how sensitive one is toward joint pains. Vitamin D deficiency also raises the risk of osteoporosis. Intake of omega-3 fatty acids: One can include avocado, flax seed, walnuts and fish in the diet. Maintain a healthy weight: Exercise can help us stay active and, in turn, help ease joint pain during winter. Maintaining a healthy diet: while a healthy diet is essential throughout the year, a well-balanced diet helps keep the body well in the winter.

Winter frigid temperatures can do more than nip at your nose. However, you can continue enjoying the winter while taking the mentioned precautions for joint pain. However, if you continue to face continuous discomfort, consult your primary healthcare expert soon as possible.