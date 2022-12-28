Bomb Cyclone Claims 59 Lives In US And Canada: 5 Ways Severe Cold Can Impact You

Intense cold wave has gripped many countries of the world, know how it could affect your health.

The countries of US and Canada have been experiencing a deadly blizzard due to which almost 59 people have died. Among the 59 people who have died, 55 of them are from the United States. The storm continues to batter the citizens of the two countries. Aside from these two countries, the rest of the world has also been gripped with the most intense cold wave. For example, two days ago, Delhi recorded temperatures lower than Nainital which is at a higher altitude than the city. Forecasters have termed the blizzard as different from the usual weather events and called it a "bomb cyclone." While this kind of storm is not exceedingly rare, this one is very strong, with high winds that are bringing heavy snow or rain to many areas.

Cold waves can be very brutal if people are not careful. It has already been established that intense blizzards such as the bomb cyclone can take lives of people. Aside from that, normal cold waves can also impact the health severely. Here are health aspects you should be aware of.

5 Ways Severe Cold Can Impact Your Health

Every year people fall sick or die due to intense cold weather. While some temperatures are fatal, there are other illnesses which are not fatal but can be painful.

Bone, Joint And Muscle Pain

There is a severe lack of sunlight during winter season. In case you are unable to spend enough time in the sun, your body is bound to suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. If you become deficient in Vitamin D, you might start experiencing symptoms like aches in your bones, muscles and joints. Make sure you take Vitamin D supplements to make up for the lack of sun exposure.

Cough And Cold

Symptoms of flu like cough or cold are very common when there is a sudden change in temperature be it from hot to very cold or from cold to very hot. Be careful while enjoying the crisp cold air because it might be the cause of your infection.

Bronchitis And Respiratory Diseases

Very cold wind and moisture exposure can lead to respiratory diseases or bronchitis. Once the chill sets into your body, it is bound to affect the respiratory tract, and even lead to fevers.

Blood Pressure Fluctuations

A cold wave means that the atmospheric pressure will drop with the decreasing temperature. This often leads to hypertension, or high blood pressure. This in turn can lead to everything from headaches to a stroke.

Skin Problems

A sudden decrease in temperature and cold winds can together affect your skin. Chapped lips and cracked skin might not seem like huge issues to begin with, but it could lead to pain and bleeding if untreated.