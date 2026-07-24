Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, down with 102° fever: How dangerous is H1N1 virus?

Shabana Azmi Diagnosed with Swine Flu: The actress has tested positive for H1N1 virus infection and is currently down with high fever,

Medically Verified By: Dr. Divya K S

Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, down with 104° fever: How dangerous is H1N1 virus?

Renowned Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu. According to the latest reports, her team has issued an official statement that the veteran actress is running a fever of above 102 and is seriously weak.

The statement from her team read - "Shabana ji has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor."

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), swine flu is a respiratory illness caused by the Influenza A (H1N1) virus.

The virus strain was first identified during the 2009 pandemic. However, it has now been categorized as one of the strains responsible for seasonal influenza outbreaks worldwide.

Like other influenza viruses, H1N1 primarily spreads through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. People can also contract the virus by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

How Dangerous Is H1N1 Virus?

While the virus has been in focus for over decades now, it still pose serious threats to the human body after evading the immune system. Let us understand how dangerous this virus is, and how long does it take for a patient to recover completely from it.

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To begin with, H1N1 virus mainly transmits between human to human via infected respiratory fluids. Some of the most commonly noticed signs of this infection include:

Fever accompanied by body ache Headache that doesn't go away Muscle pain accompanied by joint ache Persistent cough and a sore throat Blocked nose and for some a runny nose. Vomiting and nausea.

As per experts, the virus' total incubation period ranges between 1-2 days. Which means the infected individual shows the signs up to 2 days post-virus exposure.

Talking about the virus and the risk factors that increases ones' chances of developing severe symptoms post-infection, Dr Divya K S, a distinguished infectious diseases specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bangalore, noted that a high fever ranging above 100 means that the virus infection is still in its early stages. "We often prescribe antiviral medications to treat fever and nasal congestion."

She further explained that a patient diagnosed with swine flu is usually advised to include adequate rest, drink enough liquid, and follow prescribed medications to reduce fever and get relief from body ache."

"Most uncomplicated H1N1 infections resolve within 5 7 days, although fatigue or cough may persist for 1 2 weeks. Recovery over 4 5 weeks is uncommon and usually limited to severe cases or complications."

The doctor also notes that early diagnosis is important, as antiviral medications are most effective when started within the first 48 hours of symptom onset.

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