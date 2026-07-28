Bollywood legend Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70 due to heart attack: How ageing affects heart health in men

Dev Anand's eldest child, Suneil Anand, died at the age of 70 on Tuesday. He was in UK when he suffered a sudden heart attack. A cardiologist breaks down risk factors that make a man prone to heart illnesses as they age.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Arvind J

Bollywood legend Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand

Hindi Cinema legend Dev Anand's eldest son, actor and filmmaker Suneil Anand, breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 70. According to reports, Suneil was travelling to India from the UK when he suffered a heart attack.

"With heavy hearts, our family mourns the passing of Suneil Anand. We are comforted by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support, for which we are truly grateful. We kindly request privacy as we navigate this difficult time together," reads the official statement issued by his family.

As per reports, Suneil was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. Following an initial assessment, doctors planned to perform a stent procedure. However, before the procedure could take place, he suffered a second heart attack. Despite the medical team's best efforts, he could not be revived and died. Coincidentally, he breathed his last at the same hospital where his father, Dev Anand, had died years earlier.

Why Does Heart Disease Risk Increase With Age?

A heart attack is a medical emergency wherein the blood flow to the heart suddenly gets disrupted due to an internal problem. This leaves the cells inside the heart deprived of blood and oxygen, triggering the organ to collapse. While many factors contribute to poor cardiac health in men, one of the crucial ones is age.

Ageing is one of the strongest non-modifiable risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Over the years, arteries gradually become stiffer and may develop fatty deposits (atherosclerosis), making it more difficult for blood to flow freely. This increases the risk of blockages that can trigger a heart attack.

In men, the risk begins to rise after the age of 45 and becomes substantially higher after 60. Long-standing conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity further accelerate damage to the heart and blood vessels.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, accounting for nearly 18 million deaths every year, with heart attacks and strokes contributing to the majority of these fatalities.

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Arvind J, Associate Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly, explained that men usually develop heart disease earlier than women - one of the biggest contributing factors here remains the fact that women benefit from the protective effects of estrogen before menopause - this works as the best shield against cardiac health problems in women.

"As men grow older, years of exposure to unhealthy lifestyle habits including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, physical inactivity, and poor dietary choices can significantly increase cardiovascular risk. Even for those who are healthy, the chances of developing a heart condition are more due to other health factors such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, stress, sleep disruptions, etc," Dr Arvind J said.

Doctor also warned that one of the biggest misconceptions is that heart disease develops suddenly. In reality, the process of plaque buildup inside arteries often begins decades before symptoms appear.

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