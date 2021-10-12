Bollywood Actress Isha Koppikar Believes In Natural Treatments, Swears By Acupuncture

Bollywood Actress Isha Koppikar learned how to cook during pandemic.

Don't play around with your body, just be natural, get a good night's sleep, eat a well-balanced diet and exercise daily, says Isha Koppikar.

More and more people are now opting for non-invasive, drug-less therapies for relief, prevention, and cure of various physical and mental ailments. Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar also believes in natural treatments when it comes to face and body as they are safe. While inaugurating a new holistic Rejua healthcare centre in Walkeshwar, South Mumbai recently, the actress reveals that she prefers acupuncture.

"Don't play around with your body, just be natural. Real beauty comes from within your heart. To be beautiful, your thoughts need to be beautiful, you need to get a good night's sleep, eat a well-balanced diet, and exercise daily," she said while launching Rejua Holistic Healthcare Centre.

Isha asked people to use the pandemic time to do things that we didn't have time to do earlier. She said that she learned how to cook during pandemic. "Keep it simple and avoid complicating your life. I believe in simple living and high thinking. The pandemic taught us that life is simple, we got time to spend with our families. We got a chance to take care of ourselves, do things that we didn't have time to do earlier. I learn how to cook during pandemic. Our lives will be fast-paced, but you need to know what kind of life you want to live," she added.

Rejua is a holistic health and wellness place offering various types of natural and integrated therapies like acupuncture, acupressure, yoga, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ozone therapy, naturopathy, cryotherapy, sound meditation, and many more. It focuses on healing the patients inside-out to improve their quality of life.

Naturopath Dr. Santosh Pandey noted that their target is to educate people and create awareness of adopting a healthy lifestyle for good health, and happiness with a tailor-made treatment plan. "We offer prevention, rehabilitation, allergies elimination, and active management of diseases from their root, at all levels of body and mind," he stated.

Along with Isha Koppikar, celebrities like Anangsha Biswas, Zarin Khan, Murli Sharma, Arun Dev, Ex-Deputy Mayor and Dr. Anant Biradar graced the occasion.

Benefits of acupuncture

Acupuncture is an ancient healing practice believed to have originated around 100 BC in China. It involves inserting very thin needles through the skin at specific points on the body, to various depths. It is thought to be effective in treating a wide range of conditions including allergies, depression and anxiety, arthritis, menstrual cramps, morning sickness as well as chronic pain in the neck, back, knees, and head. Experts also say that acupuncture helps weight management by stimulating digestion and getting rid of excess water in the body. Some studies also suggest that traditional Chinese healing practice can help with cancer treatment and multiple sclerosis.

Have you heard of facial acupuncture? It is thought to be a safer alternative to surgery or Botox? Proponents say facial acupuncture addresses the signs of aging and helps the skin look younger and smoother. It is often used to minimize fine lines, puffiness, breakouts, dull skin, boost collagen production and increase circulation.

There are very few side effects of acupuncture. Soreness and minor bleeding or bruising where the needles were inserted are common side effects associated with this treatment.

