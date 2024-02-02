Bollywood Actor Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer At 32: Look Out For These Top 7 Warning Signs of Cancer In Women

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer, says her manager. She was 32.

Bollywood actor-cum-model Poonam Panday died on February 2 due to cervical cancer. She was 32. The news was confirmed after a statement was shared by her family members via her official Instagram page.

Taking to Instagram, the family wrote: This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)."

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey's unfortunate demise at 32 has sent shockwaves across the film industry and amongst her fanbase. The cause of her death was cervical cancer. One of the most prevalent cancers among women, it reinforces the importance for women to remain alert to its warning signs and consult a doctor if they notice any abnormalities.

What is Cervical Cancer?

Cervical cancer arises in the cervix, the lower region of the uterus. Its early stage might not exhibit outward symptoms, emphasizing the essentiality of routine check-ups. Nevertheless, several warning signs are associated with it.

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, which could manifest as bleeding between menstrual cycles, post-sexual activity, or post-menopause, warrants professional consultation. Do note, this isn't an outright sign of cancer. Persistent pelvic area discomfort, particularly during urination or intercourse, may also hint toward cervical cancer. Unusual discharge, characterized by alterations in color, odor, or consistency, may denote an underlying infection or potential cervical cancer. Experiencing pain during sexual activity may allude to the presence of cervical cancer. Changes in bowel or bladder habits, including constipation, diarrhea, or urinary issues, could also be signs of cervical cancer.