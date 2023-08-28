Body Dysmorphia In Men: What Are The Factors That Can Trigger It?

Body dysmorphia is a complicated mental health issue and its triggers are basically ingrained in the society that we live in.

Body dysmorphia is a mental condition which arises due to obsessive focus on one's body and developing a sense of insecurity about one's own body. This may happen especially due to unrealistic societal constructs and conception of the male or female body. Unrealistic societal constructs exists both for female as well as male bodies. In this case, we are here to discuss about men and the impact this has on their mental health and self esteem.

Staying healthy is one thing and obsessing over fat loss and muscle gain just to look a certain way is different. This obsession is not created by individual persons but every person in the world. There are people who antagonise and discriminate men because of their body and features, there are people who shame them or even reject them because they do not look a certain way. What is that traditional societal definition of how a man should look? They should be tall, muscular, good genetics, good complexion and good hair. These are twisted standards of beauty. Imposing this on people can affect their mental health and they may develop the condition of body dysmorphia.

Factors That May Trigger Body Dysmorphia In Men

Body dysmorphia is a complicated mental health issue and the triggers are basically ingrained in the society that we live in:

Insecurity Regarding Male Pattern Baldness

Male pattern baldness is a common genetic problem that a significant population of men suffer from. For some people, it is irreversible but that does not mean they should undergo any kind of bullying, rejection or shame. Balding happens due to hormonal problems, due to genetics or due to age and it should be considered as normal. But, hair is linked to youth and losing this too soon might be perceived as loss of youth in our society. This can cause mental health issues beyond just body dysmorphia.

Skin Color And Skin Problems

In a country like India, the requirement for fair skin has become ingrained in our blood ever since colonisation. This causes insecurities in not just men but women. The levels of discrimination based on the color of a person skin have reached an ugly level from which we cannot come back from. Discrimination can lead to insecurities, self-esteem issues in men, women, and children eventually causing mental health problems like depression.

Different Body Types

Men obsess over going to the gym, drinking protein shakes, taking steroids not to stay healthy but to look a certain way. But, we are to blame for this obsession. The pressure has been created by the people in the society itself. The natural male body does not look like that and that is okay. This is the message that should be circulated. But, that is not the reality. Not looking a certain way creates severe self-esteem issues, body dysmorphia, depression and it can even lead up to suicide. It becomes hard to love oneself and one's own body after being shamed, rejected and criticised by society.

Bottom Line

Experts note that these insecurities and intrusive thoughts might start off gradually but it can impact a person's work, action, personality, cause psychological stress, depression and suicide. Not being accepted by society can really impact a person. If you know anyone who is going through such stress, the best course of action is to consult a therapist. Help them before it is too late.

