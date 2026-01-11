Bob Weir Cause of Death At 78: What Happened To The Grateful Dead Guitarist? All About His Cancer Battle

Bob Weir Death At 78: Noted guitarist was battling deadly cancer and was diagnosed with severe lungs conditions. A look at his health battl throughout the years.

Bob Weir Cause of Death: Bob Weir, noted guitarist and founding member of the legendary rock band the Grateful Dead, breathed his last at the age of 78.

Taking to the social media, his family shared the news in a statement posted on Weir's official Instagram account. Here is what they mentioned that Weir passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones. The family said he died due to an underlying lung condition after previously beating cancer.

The statement read, "May that dream live on through future generations of Dead Heads. And so we send him off the way he sent so many of us on our way: with a farewell that isn't an ending, but a blessing. A reward for a life worth livin'."

Bob Weir Cause of Death: Noted Guitarist Was Battling Deadly Cancer

According to the reports, the Grateful Dead Guitarist was battling cancer. He was also dealing with severe lungs problems that eventually led to his death at 78.

Noted guitarist's cancer battle:

Bob Weir had been diagnosed with cancer over the summer, not long before he performed three special shows at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco celebrating the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary.

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...

