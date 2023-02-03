Board Exam Anxiety: 5 Ways Students Can Manage Their Symptoms Before, During Or After Exams

Exam Anxiety: 5 Ways Students Can Manage It Before, During And After Exams

Board exams can be very overwhelming and stressful, here are some ways school students can not let anxiety get in the way of their preparations.

Exam anxiety is very real. It can also be called performance anxiety and is usually accompanied with symptoms like fear, uneasiness, apprehension and panic. These symptoms can happen before or after an exam or even during an exam. This condition becomes a real obstacle for students in schools. It hinders learning and impairs working memory. Experiencing anxiety right before an exam can impact their performance negatively and it is also very common among students.

School students equate board exams with anxiety because of the kind of pressure that is imposed on their shoulders. The period during which they prepare for the exams is very stressful for them and the anxiety starts building up from that time and stretches till the time the exam results are out. Some students experience extreme levels of anxiety as well and this can seriously take a toll on children's overall health. The following are some ways that severe exam anxiety might manifest itself: cognitive (thoughts), behavioral (actions), and physiological (bodily indicators), and emotional (feelings).

Experts say that some strategies can help students in comprehending the nature of their nervousness so they can deal with approaching exams more skillfully. Psychologists suggest certain ways to enhance study skills in addition to offering a variety of techniques to help manage exam anxiety which are as follows.

Tips For Students To Manage Exam Anxiety

Here is how students can manage their anxiety before, during or after an exam.

Students should be trained with behavioral interventions like mindfulness. When they feel anxious, they will be able to recognize and embrace the symptoms of anxiety, thoughts that could trigger it and the physical manifestations that result from anxiety.

Prepare and plan your study schedule. Make sure you cover this for each subject and also plan out your early revision schedule as well.

Two things that students should never do are: learning everything by heart and also pulling an all night-er. getting more than 8 hours sleep is essential for school students. It has been proven to be more advantageous than staying up all night. A good night's sleep will keep the brain fresh and energized.

It is also a better idea to sleep early and wake up early to revise rather than stay up all night to do the same.

Think logically instead of irrationally. After proving that a worry is unfounded, one can work on replacing it with a more reasonable and rational idea. This will assist to bring the mind back to reality and break down illogical fears.

Skipping meals to complete the syllabus is also not a good idea for anyone, let alone school students. A good meal will actually help them focus and study longer.

Practice deep breathing if you feel your symptoms getting triggered. Do not panic right after you see the exam schedule.

Build a positive attitude.

Do not rush anything just before you leave for the exam. Keep everything ready and packed. Rushing will only worsen your anxiety.