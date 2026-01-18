Bo Nix Injury Update: NFL Player Suffers Fatal Ankle Injury, Scheduled To Undergo Surgery - Details Inside

Bo Nix Injury Update: National Football League (NFL) player Bo Nix has reportedly broke his right ankle late in overtime of the Denver Broncos' divisional-round victory over Buffalo on Saturday and will have surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs.

According to Payton, Nix got hurt on a designed quarterback run that resulted in a loss of two yards. He was seen limping back to the huddle, but it never looked like a serious injury during the game.

Taking to X, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton announced that the team's 25-year-old quarterback would be having surgery to repair a fractured bone in his ankle after sustaining an injury during the game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

Let's learn how dangerous these injuries can turn and how long does it take for an individual to recover completely after undergoing a surgery.

According to The American Sports Journal, ankle injuries such as ankle bone fractures, especially in high-impact sports like American football, can take serious turn that can only be managed with proper rehab (one that includes surgical interventions). When the joint is unstable or weight-bearing bones are involved the affect of such injuries can be at their worst. Dr Robert Downey, says "In quarterbacks, ankle injuries can be especially concerning because they affect mobility, balance, throwing mechanics and long-term joint health".

How Dangerous Is a Broken Ankle?

As the NFL player is set to miss the rest of the matches, let's take a close look what such injuries look like and how worse they can turn.

As per Dr. Norman Waldrop, an orthopedic surgeon who is associated with the NFL, a broken ankle can range from a simple hairline fracture to a complex break involving multiple bones and ligaments.

Experts suggest that some of the health issues that a sport person is expected to suffer after such injuries are:

An acute pain and stiffness near the affected area. Unable to move properly Post-traumatic arthritis Prone to future injuries

Understand that if not treated properly, ankle fractures can significantly shorten athletic careers.

How Long Does Recovery Takes?

As per experts, recovery from such injuries takes between 0-6 weeks to 6-9 months, depending solely on the intensity of the injury or the type of injury.

As per NFL officials Nix will undergo surgery and will only join the team after undergoing proper rehab for recovery.

