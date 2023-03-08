Blurred Vision, Watery Eyes, Gritty Or Scratchy Feeling: Here Are Tips To Relieve Dry Eye Symptoms

It is rightly said that 'Your eyes are the window to the world.' None of us can imagine a day without vision, therefore, it is vital to take care of your eyes to enjoy the world around us. If you are among the millions of people around the world suffering from blurred vision, burning, itching, redness, gritty or scratchy feeling or sensitivity to light, it means you have dry eye symptoms.

Here, Dr. Prashaant Chaudhry, Senior Consultant & HOD Ophthalmology and Refractive Surgery, Aakash Hospital, tell us more about dry eye syndrome, including causes, diagnosis and treatment.

Causes of dry eyes

Dry eyes happen when enough good-quality tears are not produced by eyes. Tears play an important role to keep your eyes wet and help focus light so you can see clearly. Also, they protect your eyes from infections and irritating things like dirt and dust. A healthy tear film is vital for maintaining good vision.

Having dry eye might make you feel like something's stuck in your eye that just doesn't come out leaving you with a scratchy, gritty or sandy sensation. Other symptoms include a burning or stinging sensation, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, watery eyes with excess tears running down your face and mucus coming out of your eye.

Diagnosis of dry eyes

Doctors generally conduct visual acuity measurement, slit lamp exam, diagnostic staining of the cornea and tear film, measurement of tear film break-up time (TBUT), rate of tear production (Schirmer Test) and concentration of tears (Osmolality) if they come across any of these dry eye symptoms in patients.

Treatment of dry eye symptoms

For most people with mild dry eye symptoms, use of non-prescription eye drops called artificial tears is enough to manage the condition. These help to lubricate and soothe your eyes, temporary relieving symptoms. For others with persistent or more serious symptoms, there are options depending on what's causing your dry eyes.

Some treatments focus on improving your tear quality or stop your tears from quickly draining away your eyes. Others can work on reversing or managing a condition or factor that's causing your dry eyes. Fish oil or Omega 3 Capsules two to three times per day, glasses or contact lenses that keep moisture in the eyes, medicines such as Restasis, topical corticosteroids, and oral tetracycline and doxycycline, tiny plugs placed in the tear drainage ducts to help moisture stay on the surface of the eye longer are vital to get recovery from more severe dry eye symptoms.

Surgery for dry eyes

Surgery may be recommended in severe cases of dry eye where other treatments fail to give desired results. A surgical procedure or permanent Punctal Plugs (punctual occlusion) permanently plugs the drainage holes at the inner corners of your eyes to allow your eyes to maintain an adequate amount of tears and relieve symptoms. Other procedures include using special contact lenses designed to help people with dry eyes, unblocking oil glands with the help of warm compresses or eye masks used daily to help clear up blocked oil glands or a technique called intense-pulsed light therapy followed by an eyelid massage to help people with severe dry eyes.

Lifestyle changes also help to relieve dry eye symptoms. If you do not smoke, avoid second-hand smoke, direct wind and air conditioning. One is also required to limit allergy and cold medicines that may dry you out and worsen one's symptoms. Purposeful blinking frequently is also needed in this context.

Last but not the least, home care also works wonders in many cases. If you are suffering from dry eyes, you are advised to use a humidifier to increase moisture in your room. You are also requested to limit your contact lens wear and the time you spend in front of the computer or television.

