Bloody Vaginal Discharge Could Be a Sign of Something Serious: 7 Unusual Symptoms of Vaginal Infections

Vaginal infection or vaginitis: In this article, we look at why a woman may notice bloody vaginal discharge and the various ways in which this condition can be managed.

The human body is made up of several organs, and some of their functions are so complicated that small damage in them often goes unnoticed. If we consider a woman's body, the most important hygiene that requires full attention is her vaginal health. The genital area of a woman is susceptible to several bacterial attacks, and thus taking good care of this part is important in order to keep the body healthy.

One of the common conditions that a woman may suffer from, due to unhygienic or poor vaginal health is an infection, called Vaginitis. The condition is mainly marked by an infection in the genital area of a woman. In clear words, Vaginitis is a severe genital health condition in which a woman may notice inflammation in the vaginal area, unpleasant white discharge, itching, and pain. The primary cause of this condition includes a change in the balance of vaginal bacteria or an infection. Reduced estrogen levels after menopause and some skin disorders can also contribute majorly to vaginal infection or vaginitis. In this article, we look at why a woman may notice bloody vaginal discharge and the various ways in which this condition can be managed.

7 Unusual Symptoms of Vaginal Infections

Are you also suffering from a vaginal infection? Vaginal infection, also known as vaginitis comes with a set of warning symptoms. Here are some telltale signs associated with this condition:

Unpleasant smell from the vaginal area Unusual vaginal discharge Itchiness Pain during intercourse Bloody vaginal discharge/ of red coloured vaginal discharge A thick, white vaginal discharge with the consistency of cottage cheese A burning sensation when you pee

What Do You Need To Do?

When you notice any of the above-mentioned signs and symptoms, make sure to take a look at what food you are adding to your diet, and what lifestyle habits you are following. It is important to know that lifestyle habits play a key role in the degradation of vaginal health. Take a look at what you can do to maintain the good health of your genitals, below:

Use warm water (clean) to wash your genitalia. Do not use soap or any other type of cleanser to clean the genital. Avoid wearing unwashed pants. Keep the area clean when you are on your period. Wear cotton underclothes. Add fresh vegetables to your diet. Cut down on your caffeine intake. Reduce spicy foods from your diet. Stay hydrated. Add water-content fruits to your diet. Include cranberries, and yogurt, in your daily diet.

(Disclaimer: Never make changes in your diet without consulting a physician or a dietician)

