Blood Transfusion: Does The Concept Of Universal Donor And Universal Recipient Really Apply Here

As we all know human blood has different types of groups depending upon the protein present in the red blood cells of every individual. And the most common blood groups we see or talk about are A, B, AB, and O. Apart from these blood groups there are 40 other blood group systems that are identified in humans with a variety of combinations till date.

Overall, the blood group 'O' individuals are known as universal donors (they can donate blood to other blood group patients as a second choice) and group AB individuals are called universal recipients (they can receive any group blood in the times of emergency/non-availability of blood). But we observe there is a slight hesitance in giving across the group blood to the patients even after knowing that O group is the universal donor. This is because O group individuals have some antibodies present in their blood and they will cause harm to the patient when transfused. Now with the recent advances in blood centers, O group blood is separated into components. Plasma content has antibodies in our blood and this plasma is separated as only red blood cells can be given to the patient safely.

Cross-matching is done for same group donors also

So, the blood which is donated by the voluntary blood donors will be processed and will be kept available for the emergency requirements of the patients. When the blood is being transfused to the patients, it will be crossmatched in the laboratory and checked whether it is compatible with the patient's blood or not. This will be done even if the patient and donor are of the same blood group also. Despite this cross-check, there will be some adverse reactions during the blood transfusion due to other unavoidable causes such as immunological issues, allergic, etc. This is because anything which is foreign, the human body tends to reject.

Hence, additional layers of safety are being included in the processing of blood in blood centers using advanced technology in recent days.

Why wrong blood transfusions happen

There are many things that can go wrong in a blood transfusion. Sometimes, technical errors and patient's condition sometimes interfere with transfused blood. To avoid this scenario, there are prescribed standard operating procedures in the blood centers with double cross-checks, which are monitored by the state drug control authorities and state blood transfusion councils.

What happens in wrong transfusions

When the wrong blood transfusion happens, there will be a breakdown of red blood cells/white blood cells/platelets. This may sometimes lead to overburdening of kidneys to clear the broken cellular content. And if there is any immunological difference in the donor and patient blood, which is often not detected in the testing, the patient's immune system will capture the difference and store it in memory cells of the immune system. Later, in the future, when the patient again receives transfusion, the body will recognize the immunologically different cells and attack the blood cells. This may lead to blood transfusion reactions. A few facts -

Transfusion reactions can happen immediately during the blood transfusion or after 24 hours of a blood transfusion episode also.

Blood transfusion reactions will not happen during every episode of blood transfusion.

Every transfusion reaction may not be due to the wrong blood transfusion.

Dealing with adverse reactions

Hence, patients requiring repeated blood transfusions require special care to avoid the chances of having a reaction by taking extra safety measures at the blood centers. Assuming that the transfusion reactions are due to white blood cells, plasma proteins, and differences in the protein substances in the blood of donor and patient, there are areas where doctors can give modified/tailored blood products as and when required to the patients by removing the white blood cells and plasma proteins.

Hence, with the recent advances in science and technology, doctors today are able to avoid most of the dangerous adverse events that can happen during the blood transfusion, But still, there are chances of having an adverse event despite various precautions. Blood transfusion is never a zero-risk procedure and so it needs to be done only when the risks outweigh the benefits.

(This article is authored by Dr Sangeetha Gayam, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Hyderabad)