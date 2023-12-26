Blood Sugar Spikes: How Diabetic Surgery Helps Pancreas Produce Insulin Naturally

How does diabetes surgery works? Dr Ramen Goel, Bariatrics & Metabolic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains it all. Read on to know everything about managing blood sugar spikes.

In a groundbreaking development, a novel surgical intervention is emerging as a beacon of hope for over 64% of diabetes patients in India struggling with uncontrolled blood sugar levels. The surgical approach, endorsed by various international and national diabetes associations, has shown remarkable success in managing diabetes and reducing associated complications.

Understanding How Diabetic Surgery Can Smooth Out Blood Sugar Fluctuations

While diabetes has been known to mankind for centuries, it wasn't until 1921 that the discovery of insulin revolutionized diabetes management. Despite advances in knowledge and the availability of medicines, a recent publication by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that a significant majority of Indian diabetes patients remain uncontrolled.

The new surgical technique involves gastrointestinal surgeries designed to expedite the transit of food through the stomach, leading to the early release of crucial intestinal hormones such as GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon. These hormones play a pivotal role in addressing insulin resistance, enhancing insulin secretion, and potentially increasing the number of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. The positive outcomes manifest within days and months of the surgery, resulting in better blood sugar control.

Inulin Production: How Does It Help Manage Diabetes Spike?

Research publications highlight that approximately 80% of patients witness early discontinuation of insulin, with glycosylated hemoglobin levels remaining under 7 a key indicator of good long-term control. Moreover, more than 30% of patients do not require diabetes medications even a decade after undergoing the surgery.

Diabetes Management: What Are The Post-Surgery Benefits?

The post-surgery benefits extend beyond glycemic control. Complications associated with diabetes see a significant reduction ranging from 78% to 91%. The risk of heart attacks drops by over 50%, and individuals undergoing the procedure may experience an extension of their lifespan by an impressive nine years, according to published literature.

Remarkably, these minimally invasive keyhole surgeries, typically completed in less than an hour, are considered safer than common procedures like gall bladder surgery. Revised guidelines now allow the surgery to be offered to individuals with just 8-10 kilograms of excess weight (BMI > 27.5), a stark departure from the past when eligibility criteria were more stringent, requiring individuals to be over 100 kilograms.

However, it is crucial to note that these surgeries are specifically tailored for type 2 diabetes patients and are not recommended for those with childhood or type 1 diabetes.

As this groundbreaking surgical approach gains traction, it signifies a paradigm shift in diabetes management, offering newfound hope for those grappling with uncontrolled diabetes in India. The potential for not only improved blood sugar control but also a substantial reduction in complications and an extended lifespan positions this surgical intervention as a transformative therapeutic option for diabetes patients.