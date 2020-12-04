Metformin – a generic medication for managing blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes, has been linked to significantly reduced Covid-19 death risks in women in an observational study. Also Read - Coronavirus: Diabetes in patients post Covid-19 recovery

It also reduces inflammation proteins like TNF-alpha that appear to make Covid-19 worse, said the research published in the journal The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

WHAT DOES THE STUDY SAY?

University of Minnesota Medical School and UnitedHealth Group researchers found that metformin was associated with significantly reduced COVID-19 death risks in women in one of the world's largest observational studies of COVID-19 patients.

The study is based on an analysis of de-identified patient data from healthcare company UnitedHealth Group.

The team analysed about 6,000 individuals with Type-2 diabetes or obesity who were hospitalised with Covid-19 and assessed whether or not metformin use was associated with decreased mortality.

They found an association that women with diabetes or obesity, who were hospitalised for Covid-19 disease and who had filled a 90-day metformin prescription before hospitalisation, had a 21% to 24% reduced likelihood of mortality compared to similar women not taking the medication. The reports also added that there was no significant reduction in mortality among men.

WHAT DOES EXPERTS HAS TO SAY?

“Seeing a bigger association with protection in women over men may point towards inflammation reduction as a key way that metformin reduces risk from Covid-19,” said principal investigator Carolyn Bramante, Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School in the US. “However, more research is needed,” Bramante said.

Speaking to media, Deneen Vojta, MD, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Research and Development, UnitedHealth Group said, “While effective therapies to mitigate the harm of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are being developed, it is important that we also look to, and evaluate commonly used medications with good safety profiles for their potential to combat the virus”.

That being said, it is also very important to know what are the precautionary measures that you can take amid the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases around the world. Some of the basic symptoms are:

Fever

A cough

Shortness of breath or trouble breathing

Fatigue

Chills, sometimes with shaking

Body aches

Headache

A sore throat

Congestion or a runny nose

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

HOW TO TREAT MILD COVID-19 SYMPTOMS AT HOME?

COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has spread throughout the world. Despite exponential growth in COVID-19-related research, a better understanding of how to cure the mild symptoms of this highly contagious and lethal virus is needed.

# Getting plenty of rest

While fighting a new virus, expect your body to be busy. By giving yourself plenty of time to rest, you’ll help provide your body with the energy it needs to get the job done.

# Drinking plenty of water

Making sure you’re adequately hydrated can help alleviate several symptoms. Fevers are usually accompanied by increased sweating, and drinking lots of water can help replenish the extra water you’re losing — preventing dehydration. If you have a dry cough, a teaspoon of honey in hot water can help soothe your throat. If you have congestion, a warm, non-caffeinated beverage can help loosen mucus. In addition, ensuring you stay well-hydrated can aid your immune system as it fights off the virus.

# Using over-the-counter medications when necessary

The symptoms that come along with a mild to moderate case of COVID-19 can last anywhere from a few days to a week or more — with most people recovering from symptoms within two weeks. Keep basic medicines for fever, cold, and body ache ready at home. Consult with your doctor if you are already undergoing another treatment.

SOME OF THE OTHER WAYS TO STAY SAFE AMID COVID-19

The single best thing you can do to stop the virus is to wash your hands frequently and thoroughly – particularly before you eat, touch your face or any other body parts. Carry a hand sanitizer always and protect yourself wearing a good quality mask. Also, make sure to not use the same mask twice. You can use a cotton mask and wash it off immediately after you are back home, or you can also get yourself a few use-and-throw face masks.

The virus is most likely to enter your body from your own contaminated hands when you touch your nose, eyes, and mouth. So, it is extremely important to keep your hands clean. Also, make sure to maintain social distancing. Make sure to eat healthily and include vitamin-C rich fruits and vegetables in your diet. Why? Since this can help you to boost your immunity and help your body stay safe from the novel coronavirus.