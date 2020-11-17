Cases of tick-borne diseases like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF) have risen dramatically over the last two decades in the US. With the rising temperature due to climate change the risk of getting RMSF may increase further cautioned a new study by researchers from the University of California Davis. The researchers found that the brown dog ticks which carry the bacteria causing RMSF are more than twice as likely to shift their feeding preference from dogs to humans when temperatures rise. So when the weather gets hot we should be much more vigilant for infections of RMSF