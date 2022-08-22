Blood Pressure Spikes: How To Lower Blood Pressure Immediately?

How To Lower Blood Pressure Immediately?

Today, we will talk about blood pressure spikes, which means a sudden increase in blood pressure numbers. But, wait, do you even know what is the normal blood pressure number? Take a look

Blood pressure is the amount of pressure your blood is using while pushing against the walls of your arteries. Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body. High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is a condition in which this pressure goes up, leading to several health complications. Therefore, one should know how to manage the blood pressure, what factors can trigger the condition and most importantly, what should one do when there is a sudden spike in the blood pressure.

Today, we will talk about blood pressure spikes, which means a sudden increase in blood pressure numbers. But, wait, do you even know what is the normal blood pressure number? Take a look:

What Are Normal Blood Pressure Numbers?

A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg.1. Therefore, you must immediately see a doctor when the numbers are higher than this and they persist for a long time.

Symptoms of High Blood Pressure

How to know if your blood pressure has gone up? The below-listed symptoms are the warning signs that say there is something terribly wrong with your blood pressure and that you need to take action immediately.

Vertigo Severe headache Chest pain A sudden increase in heartbeat rate Vision loss Nosebleed (Epistaxis) Trouble breathing Tinnitus (Ringing in Ears) Finding it difficult to sleep or suffering from insomnia Confusion or brain fog Fatigue or tiredness Excess sweating

What Causes Blood Pressure Spike?

Some of the causes of blood pressure spikes are listed below, take a look and try to avoid them as much as you can, especially if you are already a patient with hypertension.

Stress White-coat syndrome Medication Activity Food and drinks Adrenal issues Smoking Excessive alcohol consumption

How To Lower Blood Pressure Immediately?

Although, it is highly recommended to see a doctor immediately when you notice a sudden spike in blood pressure. It is important to know what to do on the spot when you notice a rise in your blood pressure numbers. Take a look at these actions, that you can take:

You may like to read

Relax! Move away from the crowd. When you see a sudden spike in blood pressure, go to a place (near) where there are fewer people. Take a chair or sit down somewhere. Move to a place where you can find some fresh air. Use extensive breathing techniques to bring your heart back to its normal rate. Drink some water or fluid. Close your eyes and give your body some rest.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned tips to manage sudden blood pressure spikes are only suggestions. Do not take them as a medical cure. It is highly recommended that you see a doctor as and when you spot any high blood pressure symptoms.)