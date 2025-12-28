Blood Pressure Spike In Men Over 35: Why It Can Quietly Damage Your Kidneys In Winter

Know why blood pressure spikes in men over 35 during winter can silently harm kidney health, key risk factors, and how to protect your body effectively.

Many men in their 30s or early 40s are surprised when their blood pressure suddenly rises in the winter months. The reality is that cold weather causes blood vessels to constrict, thus pushing blood pressure up. Moreover, in winter months, due to cold and pollution, physical activity is also reduced, leading to weight gain, and salt and calorie intake are higher. All this combined with lower water consumption during winter adds further to this increase in blood pressure.

How High Blood Pressure Affects Kidney Health in Men Over 35?

According to Dr Vikram Kalra, Principal Director - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Aakash Healthcare, "For men above 35 years of age, this seasonal rise is not just a number on the BP machine; it may have serious repercussions for their kidney health if left unnoticed. The kidneys are very sensitive organs, containing a closely knitted network of very minute blood vessels."

"The constant high blood pressure causes these vessels to be slowly destroyed over time, thereby reducing the capabilities of the kidneys to filter out waste products from the blood. This condition, due to the effect of high blood pressure, is usually termed hypertensive nephropathy. It normally presents as a silent disease," he added.

Dr Vikram further said, "I see men who feel 'perfectly fine' but are already suffering from early damage to their kidneys simply because their blood pressure remained uncontrolled for so many years, particularly during seasonal spikes that were easily dismissed as temporary."

Why Winter Increases Health Risks After 35?

After the age of 35, it is very well known that the body's metabolism slows down, stress increases, and there is an onset of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension and obesity. These days, we are also seeing symptoms of diabetes. Added to it are winter-related factors, that is, less exercise, high-calorie foods, alcohol consumption, and dehydration, which multiply the risk.

Why Kidney Damage Often Goes Unnoticed in Men?

Men are also inclined to postpone routine health checks. By the time signs and symptoms such as swelling in the legs, fatigue, or changes in urination appear, kidney damage has already been quite extensive.

You may like to read

Early Warning Signs of Kidney Damage

In case of damage to kidneys, there is hardly any pain. However, we do see subtle signs like increased blood pressure, foamy urine, swelling on ankles or face, and constant fatigue. Sometimes these are dismissed as the body's response to cold during winter.

How to Protect Kidney Health During Winter?

However, in many cases, renal impairment due to hypertension can be prevented or slowed with early intervention. Regular monitoring of blood pressure, and not necessarily when symptoms are present, should be done. Also, drink plenty of water, even when you're not thirsty.

TRENDING NOW

Simple Lifestyle Steps to Reduce Risk

Other important steps that can be taken are limiting intake of salt, including hidden salt in packaged and comfort foods; staying active indoors; regular movement counts. Avoid excessive alcohol intake and smoking, as both put a burden on the kidneys; Get periodic kidney function tests, especially in case of being hypertensive.