Blood In Urine: Should You Be Worried if You Spot This?

Cause of Blood In Urine: What happens when you spot blood in your urine - does this mean you have an underlying health situation? Scroll down to know it all.

Blood In Urine: A human body produces 0.6 kg to 0.74 kg (about 1.6 pounds) amount of waste on an average daily. Out of this, some (800 to 2,000 milliliters (about 0.8 to 2 liters or 27 to 68 ounces) amount is of liquid waste and the rest is solid waste. While the solid waste is flushed out from the body in the form of feaces, the liquid one is called urine. The waste that the kidney produces. Although the colour of the urine is usually pale yellow, sometimes, especially when the individual is suffering from some underlying health conditions, it can turn into different shades. From dark yellow to pitch dark red - the body sends clear signals when things go wrong within the system through the colour of the urine. One of this medical emergency that can show up in your urine is 'blood leakage via urine'.

In this section, we will understand what causes blood in urine (hematuria), and what can be done to stay safe from the complications that this can cause.

Bloor In Urine: What Causes Your Pee To Turn Red?

No, it's not red pee, but a severe medical condition that requires urgent attention. The red coloured pee is an unusual leakage of blood through your urine - and it's highly dangerous.

Here are some of the hidden diseases that makes the body release blood through urine:

Urinary Stone Disease

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this term describes masses of minerals or other substances that form in your urinary system. This includes kidney stones, bladder stones and ureteral stones.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

The Centers For Diseases And Control (CDC), explains that this is a bacterial infection in any part of your urinary system. Kidney infection (pyelonephritis). This is an infection that spreads to your kidney(s).

Bladder Inflammation (Cystitis)

This is when inflammation affects your urinary bladder. It may have infectious or noninfectious causes.

Important Note: Certain cancers can also cause blood to appear in your pee.

Other Health Conditions That Can Cause Blood In Urine

Other conditions that may lead to blood in your pee include:

Enlarged prostate (benign prostatic hypertrophy or BPH): BPH causes your prostate to grow. Your prostate is a gland that produces semen. Injury to your urinary system: Examples include blunt trauma (like a fall, automobile collision or sports injury) or a penetrating injury (like a knife wound or gunshot wound). Menstruation: You may see blood in your pee when you have your period. Endometriosis: This causes tissue that's similar to your uterine lining (where blood and tissue come from during menstruation) to grow outside of your uterus. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): CKD affects how well your kidneys work. It's a long-term (chronic) condition. Sickle Cell Disease: This is a condition you inherit from your biological parents that affects your red blood cells.

What Cancers Cause Hematuria?

Different types of cancer can cause blood to appear in your pee. These include:

Bladder cancer Kidney cancer Ureteral cancer Urethral cancer Prostate cancer

Is Blood In Urine (Hematuria) Contagious?

No, hematuria isn't contagious. But a common cause of hematuria is UTIs.

Blood In Urine: What Doctor Wants Everyone To Know

According to the experts, pee or urine is the unwanted liquid in the body which gets flushed out via urethra. The kidney produces this liquid. Moreover, the colour of a perfectly healthy individual's urine should be light yellow (not too yellowish, not too white or transparent and most importantly not at all reddish).

Then what do blood stains in urine indicate? In a research paper, experts have stated that the presence of blood in urine, medically known as hematuria, can signal underlying issues such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, bladder inflammation or, in rare cases, tumors. Even when painless, it should not be ignored, as early diagnosis plays a crucial role in identifying and treating potential health conditions effectively.

