Blood in stool: What is rectal bleeding? Expert explains the hidden causes and warning signs that you can't ignore

Know what rectal bleeding means, its common causes, warning signs, and when to seek medical help. Learn why blood in stool should never be ignored.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 27, 2026 4:17 AM IST

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Causes of Blood In Stool: Have you ever noticed something unusual in the toilet bowl, a reddish colour or even black, tarry lines? It is one of those moments that can give one a shock. When blood appears in your stool, or rather described as rectal bleeding, it is a sign of something happening in your body, and it's not something to ignore.

While it may be terrifying to look at blood, it is equally important not to ignore the red flag and consult a doctor. So, let us understand in detail what has gone wrong inside your body when you see blood in the stool.

Blood In Stool: What is Rectal Bleeding?

Rectal bleeding, also called 'haematochezia' (meaning bright red blood in the stool), indicates a serious issue with the digestive tract. Simply put, rectal bleeding refers to any blood that is passed rectally; therefore, the blood source could be any part of the GI tract or any structure that permits the leakage of blood into the GI lumen (an area where food and fluids are processed to become absorbed or released as waste).Rectal bleeding could either have its cause in rectal abnormalities or numerous other issues that arise in other parts of the GI tract.

Let's break down this unusual health trouble and know how it affects the body from within.

What Does Blood in Stool Look Like?

If you are not sure about how blood in the stool actually looks or feels like, here is what you need to know about the various colours of your poop and the hidden health issues that they indicate:

Bright Red Blood

This is normally an indication that the lower part of the digestive system is releasing the blood, like the colon or the rectum.

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Black, Dark Red or Maroon Blood

This indicates bleeding at a higher position in the small intestine or colon.It has allowed blood to undergo more hours of travelling, hence making it dark.

Black, Tarry Stool

It is an indication that you are bleeding somewhere at a high level in your digestive system, either in the oesophagus or stomach.Some digestive juices and stomach acids are combined with blood, which makes the stool black.

Causes of Rectal Bleeding: Why It Happens

There are many conditions blood in the stool may be caused by, both minor and serious ones.

Haemorrhoids: Haemorrhoids are swollen rectal veins in the anal and rectal area. They can cause burning, painful discomfort, and bleeding. External haemorrhoids are small swellings that are easy to see and quite painful. Anal itching is common. Internal and external haemorrhoids are usually painless. A person may note a rectal mass sensation with bowel movements. Anal Fissures: This is a tear in the lining of the rectum caused by the passage of hard stools. An anal fissure can lead to mild rectal bleeding of bright red blood. Exposed nerves and vessels result in moderate to severe pain. Pain worsens with bowel movements, then decreases in between bowel movements. Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis: Diverticula usually represent protrusions that bulge out of the bowel wall. They develop as a result of a low-fibre diet. Infection and inflammation of the diverticula eventually lead to a condition known as diverticulitis. Inflammation: IBD (inflammatory bowel disease), the commonest cause of rectal bleeding in adults, is mostly characterised by bleeding in people under the age of 50 years. A couple of widespread IBDs are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Signs and Symptoms of Rectal Bleeding

How to know that your blood in stool is not normal - here are the signs and symptoms you need to be aware of:

Unusual discomfort or pain in the rectal area Presence of bright red coloured blood in the stool An unusual discomfort or pain in the stomach. Especially lower abdomen, rectum, or back Change in stool color to black, red, or maroon Dizziness and lightheadedness shouldn't be ignored as well

How to Prevent Blood in Stool?

How to keep yourself healthy and prevent blood from passing through your stool? Here are the basic and doctor-backed measures you need to take:

Try to add more fiber in your diet Drink more water and stay hydrated Say no spicy and oily foods as they can cause rectal bleeding as well Maintain anal hygiene Avoid taking too many painkillers Reduce alcohol consumption Consult a doctor, as regular health check-ups are necessary.

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FAQs What causes blood in stool? Common causes include haemorrhoids, anal fissures, constipation, infections, ulcers, or more serious conditions like colorectal cancer. What does blood in stool mean? Blood in stool, also called rectal bleeding, means there is bleeding somewhere in your digestive tract. It can appear as bright red streaks, dark maroon blood, or black, tarry stools.