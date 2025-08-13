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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 27, 2026 4:17 AM IST
Causes of Blood In Stool: Have you ever noticed something unusual in the toilet bowl, a reddish colour or even black, tarry lines? It is one of those moments that can give one a shock. When blood appears in your stool, or rather described as rectal bleeding, it is a sign of something happening in your body, and it's not something to ignore.
While it may be terrifying to look at blood, it is equally important not to ignore the red flag and consult a doctor. So, let us understand in detail what has gone wrong inside your body when you see blood in the stool.
Rectal bleeding, also called 'haematochezia' (meaning bright red blood in the stool), indicates a serious issue with the digestive tract. Simply put, rectal bleeding refers to any blood that is passed rectally; therefore, the blood source could be any part of the GI tract or any structure that permits the leakage of blood into the GI lumen (an area where food and fluids are processed to become absorbed or released as waste).Rectal bleeding could either have its cause in rectal abnormalities or numerous other issues that arise in other parts of the GI tract.
Let's break down this unusual health trouble and know how it affects the body from within.
If you are not sure about how blood in the stool actually looks or feels like, here is what you need to know about the various colours of your poop and the hidden health issues that they indicate:
This is normally an indication that the lower part of the digestive system is releasing the blood, like the colon or the rectum.
This indicates bleeding at a higher position in the small intestine or colon.It has allowed blood to undergo more hours of travelling, hence making it dark.
It is an indication that you are bleeding somewhere at a high level in your digestive system, either in the oesophagus or stomach.Some digestive juices and stomach acids are combined with blood, which makes the stool black.
There are many conditions blood in the stool may be caused by, both minor and serious ones.
How to know that your blood in stool is not normal - here are the signs and symptoms you need to be aware of:
How to keep yourself healthy and prevent blood from passing through your stool? Here are the basic and doctor-backed measures you need to take:
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Common causes include haemorrhoids, anal fissures, constipation, infections, ulcers, or more serious conditions like colorectal cancer.
Blood in stool, also called rectal bleeding, means there is bleeding somewhere in your digestive tract. It can appear as bright red streaks, dark maroon blood, or black, tarry stools.