Blood in Stool Isn’t Always Piles: Doctor Reveals Hidden Gut Problems Young Adults Must Know

Blood in stool isn't always piles. A doctor explains hidden gut problems in young adults, warning signs to watch, and when to seek medical care.

The presence of blood in the stool is usually dismissed as casually of piles, particularly to young adults, who may think that serious gastrointestinal disorders are only experienced at an older age. This assumption may postpone the diagnosis and treatment of the potentially serious disorders. Although haemorrhoids certainly do constitute one of the primary causes of rectal bleeding, they are not the only reason, and ignoring alternatives regarding the health of the gut may be extremely detrimental.

Blood in Stool Is Not Always "Just Piles"

According to Dr Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant and Director-Gastroenterology, Aakash Healthcare, "In young people, the blood in the stool might be in form of bright red streaks on toilet paper, drops in the toilet bowl or darker and mixed-in blood with stools. Sometimes, bright red blood is mostly linked to issues around the anal canal like fissures or haemorrhoids, although even this distribution does not eliminate underlying pathology."

"Sometimes constipation and hard stools cause anal fissures that can result in sharp pain and blood, and inflammatory diseases of the rectum may also manifest themselves without noticeable pain. Darker blood or blood mixed with stool are indications that the person is bleeding higher in the colon, and it should be evaluated immediately," the doctor added.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Young Adults

The inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are increasingly becoming diagnosed in individuals aged in their twenties and thirties. Such conditions manifest with bloody diarrhoea with signs like persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, urgency, fatigue, or accidental weight loss. By disregarding warning signs it is possible to allow the inflammation to develop and cause complications not only to the intestines but also to the in general health. Gut infections, particularly after contaminated food or water, may also be bloody, fevers and abdominal cramps testify to this and may need specific treatment as opposed to symptomatic relief.

Early Warning Signs of Colorectal Cancer

Dr Sharad explains, "The other significant issue is the early-onset colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps that is no longer viewed in younger adults as a rare issue. Lifestyle, diet, obesity, smoking, drinking alcohol, and heredity have helped in an increase in those below the age of 40. The first and occasionally the only symptom can be blood within stool. Whenever bleeding is constantly brushed away as piles without proper inquiry, time is lost that may have been used to intervene and cure it at an early stage."

Why Self-Medication Can Be Risky?

Self-prescription and other over-the-counter medicines tend to suppress the symptoms without fraudulently eliminating the problem. In case bleeding continues after several days, is recurrent or accompanied by pain, anemia, weakness, bowel alterations or has a history of gastrointestinal disease in the family then medical examination is necessary. Stool tests, blood tests, sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy are diagnostic tools that aid in determining the precise source of bleeding and will determine how to manage it.

Importance of Early Medical Consultation

Adolescents should be made to overcome fear or shame of talking about bowel related symptoms. Applying medical care at an early stage does not necessarily result in alarming diagnoses, but it does guarantee reassurance in the case of benign cause and timely care in the case not. Hematocheteria is a symptom and not a diagnosis and it is dangerous to be casual on its treatment. Education, attention, and timely treatment are very important in safeguarding the long-term digestive health and avoiding complications that can be avoided.