The measurement of vital signs which are the body's most basic functions is important in prognosis of hospitalized patients. Body temperature pulse rate respiration rate and blood pressure are four main vital signs routinely monitored by medical professionals and health care providers for detecting or monitoring medical problems. A team of Indian doctors has proposed that blood sugar (aka blood glucose) level should be included as the “fifth vital sign” during hospitalization irrespective of whether patients have diabetes or not. Presently measurement of blood glucose is considered mostly when treating individuals with diabetes. But the Indian doctors emphasize the significance