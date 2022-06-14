- Health A-Z
Despite all medical advances, no substitute for human blood or a way of duplicating it has been figured out till now. The only way of replenishing lost blood in the human body is from another healthy human being. Moreover, blood donation hardly makes a difference to the donor's health but is the lifeline of the patient and his brethren. Dr Prashant Pandey, the Director, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Histocompatibility and Molecular Biology, Jaypee Hospital (Noida), shares why and how it feels great to donate!
WHO CAN DONATE BLOOD?
Individuals who fulfil the following criteria can safely donate blood:
WHO SHOULD NOT DONATE BLOOD?
You should not donate blood if you:
WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENS DURING BLOOD DONATION?
Blood donation is a simple 4-step process: registration, medical history and mini-physical examination, donation and refreshments.
WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BLOOD ONE DONATES?
The blood sample is tested for:
The blood is screened and stored either as whole blood or as components. The lab ensures the highest level of safety for each unit of blood. It is then issued on demand of patients.
WHAT SHOULD I EAT BEFORE AND AFTER BLOOD DONATION?
