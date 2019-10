You might have heard that donating blood once can save the life of three different people. When you donate one unit of blood, doctors separate your red blood cells (RBCs), plasma and platelets and give it to people in need. Donating blood is a noble and selfless act. But due to numerous misconceptions and myths, people hesitate to do so. According to data revealed by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, in 2018, India had a shortage of supply of 1.9 million units of blood. Imagine how many lives could have been saved if people came forward to donate. Here, we try to clear some of the misconceptions surrounding blood donation.

Myth 1: Donating blood is a painful process

Fact: Its not the process of blood donation that hurts, its the needle. But it is just a small prick and it does not hurt more than any other injection. When the needle is removed, you may feel pain. But it is temporary and disappears after 5 minutes or so.

Myth 2: You may get a disease if you donate blood

Fact: Blood donation does not trigger any diseases but an infected needle does. So, if you are aware and careful, the chances of catching a disease is minimum. Donate blood only after checking the hygiene of the place and make sure that the needle that is being used on you is fresh.

Myth 3: You may faint if you donate blood

Fact: People feel week and drowsy after donating blood because of lack of awareness. If you are healthy and have had something to eat 3 hours before donation, then you will not feel any of these symptoms. After donating blood, you must rest for 20 minutes to normalize the blood flow. People who move or walk home right after donating run the risk of falling or fainting.

Myth 4: You can’t donate if you are diabetic

Fact: It is a myth that people who are suffering from diabetes cannot donate blood. You can donate blood if your blood sugar is under control at the time. You can control your blood sugar by taking your medications on time and eating properly. But you cannot donate blood if you are treating your diabetes only with an insulin shot.

Myth 5: Blood donation is time-consuming

Fact : Blood donation takes only 15-20 minutes. You just have to fill out a form about your medical history and, if everything is in order, you can donate. After donation, you will need to rest for some time. If you are a regular donor, then you don’t have need to fill in your details every time and you can donate blood and be out in less than 30 minutes.