The benefits of pet ownership extend far beyond companionship, and helping you stay active.

When you think of owning a dog, what would normally strike your mind would be the soft cuddle and companionship. But the benefits of owning a pet extend far beyond this. Several studies have proved that pets are helpful in keeping their owners fit and healthy. It is also believed that pets can speed up recovery in patients with major illnesses.

Believe it or not, having a dog can also boost your heart health, lower your risk of stroke, heart disease and premature death.

In 2017, one study from Oregon State University found that owning a dog led to lower levels of systolic blood pressure in older adults.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Heart Association had also suggested that pets may help reduce your risk of heart disease.

According to researchers, increased social support through pet ownership helps lower blood pressure response to mental stress.

Some other health benefits of having a pet at home

Having a dog or any other pet animal at home may be good for older people. Besides providing them companionship, pets can help them overcome loneliness and encourage them to stay active. Pets can also help seniors stay focused on the present moment as well as provide a routine that usually breaks after retirement. Here are some other reasons why having a pet is good for your health: