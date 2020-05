Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for one in six deaths (as per the 2018 data), according to WHO. It is estimated that blood cancers make up approximately 7 percent of all cancers. World Blood Cancer Day (WBCD), which is held every year on May 28, is a global awareness day dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. On this day, people around that world share their support for those affected by blood cancer using the red ampersand, the official sign for WBCD. Also Read - World Blood Cancer Day 2020: Bring down your risk of this condition with easy diet tips

Blood cancer is a growing health burden for India too. Studies suggest that India ranks 3rd in terms of highest blood cancer cases, after the US and China. It is believed to affect more than 70,000 men and women in the country. Unfortunately, many people remain unaware of these serious, often incurable diseases. As we mark the World Blood Cancer Day, we have made a small effort to aware people about the types of blood cancer and their symptoms to catch them early. Early detection will provide patients more treatment options and reduce mortality risk. Also Read - Blood cancer can run in the family: Know how to deal with the treatment woes

COMMON TYPES OF BLOOD CANCER

Blood cancer is an umbrella term for cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system. There are approximately 140 different types of blood cancer, most of which are rare, but life threatening. The most common types are leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Also Read - Smoking may increase your likelihood of developing leukemia

Lukaemia

It is a cancer of the white blood cells that fight infection as part of your immune system. People who have this cancer make too many white blood cells that can’t fight infections. Instead they crowd out healthy white blood cells. Leukemia is divided into two categories based on how fast it grows: acute and chronic. Further it is subdivided into four types based on the kind of white blood cell it affects. These are

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL): This affects the white blood cells called lymphocytes in bone marrow. It’s the most common type of childhood cancer, particularly affecting children of age between 3 to 5. However, adults over age 75 can get this type of blood cancer too.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML): This form of leukemia grows starts in myeloid cells. It lowers the production of white blood cells, red blood cells, and platelets. This form of leukemia grows quickly. It is more common in people over age 65 and affect more men than women. Both acute leukemias grow quickly if not treated.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Most common among older adults, this type of leukemia starts from lymphocytes in bone marrow. But it grows more slowly than ALL.

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Like AML, this blood cancer also starts in myeloid cells, but abnormal cells grow at a comparatively slower rate. It usually affects adults and is slightly more common in men than in women.

Lymphoma

Lymphoma is cancer of the lymph system that includes lymph nodes, spleen, and thymus gland. In lymphoma, the infection-fighting cells of the immune system called’ lymphocytes’ change and grow uncontrollably. It is more commonly diagnosed in people ages 15 to 35 and over age 50. There are two main types of lymphoma:

Hodgkin’s lymphoma: This begins in immune cells called B lymphocytes, or B cells, which make proteins called antibodies that fight off germs.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma: This is more common than Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It starts in B cells or in another type of immune cell called a T cell.

Myeloma

This type of blood cancer affects the plasma cells – a type of white blood cell that makes antibodies – in bone marrow. Myeloma cells can damage your bones and crowd out healthy blood cells. It is also known as multiple myeloma as it’s found in many parts of the bone marrow. Myeloma is often diagnosed in men over age 50.

BLOOD CANCER SYMPTOMS AND SIGNS

While there are different types of blood cancer, they share some common symptoms and signs. Here are some common blood cancer symptoms: