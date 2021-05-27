Blood cancer is a widely prevalent type of cancer, estimated to account for 8% of all new cases of cancer in India. In terms of reported cases of blood cancer, India ranks 3rd highest, after the US and China. World Blood Cancer Day is observed on May 28 every year to spread awareness about blood cancer. Do you know the causes and risk factors of blood cancer? What are the treatment options available in India? Dr. Sudarshan S, Consultant Physician, Medall Healthcare Pvt Ltd., tells us all, as well as explains the challenges facing India in terms of diagnosis and treatment. Also Read - Avocado May Help In Treatment Of Blood Cancer: Check Out Other Health Benefits

What are the most common types of blood cancer in India? Elaborate on their causes and risk factors.

Common types of blood cancer in India are: Lymphoma, Leukemia, and Myeloma Also Read - Stem cell transplant can save the life of a blood cancer patient: Become a donor and save lives

Causes and risk factors include: Also Read - Beware of The Risk Factors for Blood Cancer In Children

Genetic abnormalities

Tobacco and Alcohol use

Exposure to radiation and harmful chemicals

Family history of blood cancer

Certain existing hematological abnormalities like MDS, Aplastic Anemia

Lymphomas can have other causes like presence of connective tissue disorders, immunodeficiency states, Viral infections like EBV, HTLV-1

Challenges faced in India in terms of diagnosis and treatment of blood cancer. How aware people are about this condition?

There is a lack of awareness regarding blood cancers, especially among the rural population. Ignoring the symptoms at an early stage and/or delay in diagnosis leads to delay in seeking care. As treatment of blood cancer is usually expensive, not everyone can afford it.

Plus, there is lack of awareness regarding blood donation for HLA typing and being a potential bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cell donor for the needy in future. As a result, India has a severe shortage of bone marrow donors.

Blood cancers (including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma) are believed to be more common in men than women. Please explain the reason.

There are gender differences in susceptibility to various diseases like cancer and autoimmune diseases. While cancers tend to be more prevalent in males, autoimmune diseases are common in females.

In India, tobacco and alcohol usage is more common in males when compared to females. That could be one reason why blood cancers are detected more often in men. Other factors that cause gender disparity in susceptibility to cancers include sex hormones, genetic differences and environmental factors. The latter includes occupational exposure in men, tobacco and alcohol usage, lifestyle, etc.

Could you please shed light on the latest treatments of blood cancer and survival rate in India?

Treatment options for blood cancers include chemotherapeutic agents, biologic agents, targeted therapies, radiation therapy and bone marrow or stem cell transplantation. A lot of scientific studies are going on with respect to targeted therapies in treatment of leukemia’s and other certain cancers. These drugs are different from conventional chemotherapy drugs. The treatment options differ for different types of blood cancer.

Survival rate depends on the type of blood cancer the patient is having. For example, 5 year survival rates are one of the lowest for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of blood cancer, especially if it’s advanced, and one of the highest for the blood cancer called CLL or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and certain lymphomas like Hodgkin’s lymphoma when detected early.

Survival rates also depend on the age of the person and how far the leukemia has spread at the time of diagnosis. Hence, the importance of early diagnosis and treatment cannot be overemphasized